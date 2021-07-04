Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Marie Ryan
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mathewson-Forani Funeral Home, Inc.
206 Kinne St
East Syracuse, NY

Jean Marie Ryan (Greagan)

March 2, 1957 - June 23, 2021

FOSTERVILLE, NY - Jean Marie Ryan (Greagan) Born March 2, 1957 passed away unexpectedly June 23, 2021 after a brief illness. Jean was a Registered Nurse for over 40 years. She was a very kind and caring person who always put others needs before her own. She loved gardening, going for walks and swimming in her pool but most of all she loved her family especially her beloved granddaughter, Kaydence. She will be sorely missed.

Jean is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, William, Sr.; two sons: William, Jr. and Nicholas; granddaughter, Kaydence; a brother, Frank Greagan; two sisters: Carole Ardella (Tony), Kathleen Slayton (Fred); mother- in-law, Rosemarie Ryan; brother-in-law, Tom; sister-in-law, Jan Scholomiti (Chris); brother-in-law, John Jr. (Maria); sister-in-law, Judy Harcq (Kerry); brother-in-law, Rick (Corinne); sister-in-law, Jill Quinn (Rande); brother-in-law, Chris; brother-in-law, Mike (Vincent lanzone) and brother-in-law Paul (Michelle ) and many other special nieces and nephews. Besides her parents Frank and Jacqueline Greagan, she was predeceased by her father in law, John E. Ryan, Sr.


Published by The Citizen on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mathewson-Forani Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mathewson-Forani Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
18 Entries
Very sorry to hear about Jean's passing. I went to Nursing School with Jean at CCC. She was so kind and sweet ; always friendly and smiling. She was a great person and nurse. My sincere condolences to her family.
Tim Burns
July 27, 2021
I haven´t seen Jean in many years but I have fond memories of our friendship when she lived in our family´s neighborhood on Palmer Ave. She was a good friend and we had a lot of fun times together. I remember camping in her backyard where we stayed up all night talking and laughing. She was always kind and happy. So very sorry to hear of her passing. My prayers are with her and her family.
Linda Scholz Golterman
July 19, 2021
She was a great nurse and neighbor when she lived on Grant Ave in Auburn. I was shocked we lost her. My best to her family.
Paul Coleman
Work
July 18, 2021
We grew up next to the Greagan family and have very fond memories of Jean. We were great pals and remember her as being a fun loving, full-of-life gal. Gone too soon.
Cindy and Barb Jacobs
Friend
July 11, 2021
Jean was one of the sweetest person´s that I had the pleasure of working with and call a friend. She will be missed by all that where lucky enough to work with or call a friend. Hugs to all
Joanne Morgan
Work
July 8, 2021
I worked with Jean at the ARC. She was a wonderful, caring nurse and person. She was a lot of fun and I will always think of her. God Bless!
Cindy Adler
Work
July 7, 2021
Dear Bill.I am so sorry to hear of Jean's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family through this difficult time.
Jody Muldoon
July 7, 2021
Been a close friend of the Ryan family my whole life. Was best man at Bill & Jeans wedding. She was a beautiful girl with a big heart. I know my family will miss her terribly. This is such a shock to all our friends and we're all here to support your family. Think of you guys every day & will be here for you now & forever. LOVE you Jean.
Brian Hester
Friend
July 6, 2021
Sam and Linda Indelicato
July 5, 2021
We are so sorry, she was a sweet and wonderful person. Much love to you all.
Sam and Linda Indelicato
Family
July 5, 2021
My heartfelt sympathies to you all. I worked with Jean at Auburn Memorial Hospital " back in the day". She was such an excellent nurse and a true joy to work with on the unit.... Truly , truly such a blessing to have known such a sweet person , Jean....prayers and thoughts at this most difficult time. So so sorry......
Sharon Worden
Work
July 5, 2021
I just saw this and am so sorry for her passing. I knew Jean back in the neighborhood. When my son had his tractor accident she would come to my house and she helped him a lot. I would run into her in town and it was always good to catch up with her. She always made me laugh about something. Fun, upbeat and oh so caring. My prayers go out to your family. You definitely have an angel watching over you!
Elaine Banfield Rice
Friend
July 5, 2021
I am so sorry to read about Jean's passing. It has been almost 15 years, but I immediately recognized her name. She was the visiting nurse while my mom battled cancer. Jean was everything you want a nurse to be -- kind, compassionate, professional, and a strong advocate for her patient. Jean was a bright light during a difficult period. My prayers are with her and all of you at this sad time.
Leslie Leary
Other
July 5, 2021
Hope, it conquers sorrow. Shout, it eases the heartache. Cry, it soothes the pain. Pray, it brings peace. Thinking of you at this difficult time and sending hugs all of Jean Marie´s family.
Carolyn Sykes
Other
July 4, 2021
Billy, & family I´m incredibly sorry for your loss.
Rick Ganey
Friend
July 4, 2021
My condolences to the ones that are suffering..For some reasons, things happen that do not seem fare..Billy, you need to help your father out in such a time. My she rest in piece!
Todd Stephenson
Other
July 4, 2021
I am so very sorry for your family's heartache love ya
Colleen Laird Huber
Friend
July 4, 2021
my thaughts and prayers are going out to all so sorry to about jeans passing billy big hugs to you rip
jackie breck
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results