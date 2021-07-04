Jean Marie Ryan (Greagan)

March 2, 1957 - June 23, 2021

FOSTERVILLE, NY - Jean Marie Ryan (Greagan) Born March 2, 1957 passed away unexpectedly June 23, 2021 after a brief illness. Jean was a Registered Nurse for over 40 years. She was a very kind and caring person who always put others needs before her own. She loved gardening, going for walks and swimming in her pool but most of all she loved her family especially her beloved granddaughter, Kaydence. She will be sorely missed.

Jean is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, William, Sr.; two sons: William, Jr. and Nicholas; granddaughter, Kaydence; a brother, Frank Greagan; two sisters: Carole Ardella (Tony), Kathleen Slayton (Fred); mother- in-law, Rosemarie Ryan; brother-in-law, Tom; sister-in-law, Jan Scholomiti (Chris); brother-in-law, John Jr. (Maria); sister-in-law, Judy Harcq (Kerry); brother-in-law, Rick (Corinne); sister-in-law, Jill Quinn (Rande); brother-in-law, Chris; brother-in-law, Mike (Vincent lanzone) and brother-in-law Paul (Michelle ) and many other special nieces and nephews. Besides her parents Frank and Jacqueline Greagan, she was predeceased by her father in law, John E. Ryan, Sr.