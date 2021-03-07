Jean Whiffen-Revette

THROOP - Jean Whiffen-Revette, 57, of Throop, passed away at her home on March 4, 2021. Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of Joseph and Loretta Walter Whiffen, Jr.

Jean cherished her time with family, especially her moments with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her mother Loretta Whiffen; life partner Jim Baran; two daughters: Tracey (Jarvis) Miller and Kristie (Robert) Zimmer; son Ricky Peglow II; siblings: Joseph (Robin), Patricia (Claude), William, Tammy (Jerry), Karen (Don), James, John (Missy) and Jodi; six grandchildren: Devyn, Jasmyn, Kaylie, Jada, Jaiden, Jamari; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father Joseph Whiffen, Jr. and her husband Robert Revette.

A private graveside service will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Jean may be made to Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.