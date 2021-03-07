Menu
Jean Whiffen-Revette
FUNERAL HOME
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
75 E. Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Jean Whiffen-Revette

THROOP - Jean Whiffen-Revette, 57, of Throop, passed away at her home on March 4, 2021. Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of Joseph and Loretta Walter Whiffen, Jr.

Jean cherished her time with family, especially her moments with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her mother Loretta Whiffen; life partner Jim Baran; two daughters: Tracey (Jarvis) Miller and Kristie (Robert) Zimmer; son Ricky Peglow II; siblings: Joseph (Robin), Patricia (Claude), William, Tammy (Jerry), Karen (Don), James, John (Missy) and Jodi; six grandchildren: Devyn, Jasmyn, Kaylie, Jada, Jaiden, Jamari; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father Joseph Whiffen, Jr. and her husband Robert Revette.

A private graveside service will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Jean may be made to Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 7, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jean worked at our facility at Northbrook heights and was a great worker for us! So sort for your loss, Jim Vitale, former employer
Jim Vitale
March 9, 2021
BCS Company and Friends
March 9, 2021
Jean was a lot of fun to know, I worked with Jean at Northbrook she was a hard worker. I am saddened that Jean passed away. I hope she is free from her pain and she will be missed.
Lisa Millas
March 8, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of Jean. I always enjoyed being in her company. She was a beautiful person.
Mary Jane Middleton
March 8, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. I love and will cherish the memories that I am so grateful to have with you! Hey...tell your dad grenade said Hello! ....R.I.P. beautiful!
Renee and Tim Weiler
March 8, 2021
RIP Jean (Patches), you fought a long battle, you are at peace now, no more pain. You will be missed, always loved.
Catherine and Jack Bennett
March 7, 2021
Jean was one of the strongest woman I knew. She had a heart of gold. She was more of a mother to me than my real mom. Her passing will leave a huge void in our hearts and she will be missed immensely by our family. Our deepest condolences to her family. We hold you close to our hearts. Love you all. As Grandma Jean would always say" love you to the moon and back"
Julie and rich sherman
March 6, 2021
