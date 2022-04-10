Jeanne Boyer Hampson

Sept. 29, 1931 - Apr. 3, 2022

AUBURN - After a brief illness, Jeanne Boyer Hampson passed away on April 3, 2022 with family by her side. Jeanne was born September 29, 1931 in Geneva, NY, but lived most of her life in Auburn, NY.

Jeanne was predeceased by parents, Albert and Beulah Boyer. She is survived by children: David (Carol) Hampson of Rochester, NY, Cheryl (James) Terryberry of Auburn, NY, and Daniel (Mona) Hampson of Albany, NY, and grandchildren: James (Derek), Michael (Lis), Sarah (John), and Briana. She is also survived by sister, Carol Greenough of Whitehall, NY, and several nieces and nephews.

First and foremost, Jeanne was a talented tailor/seamstress who worked at several local businesses. She was well known for creating suits, wedding dresses and other apparel for family and friends.

Jeanne was a lover and creator of art, a talented painter and jewelry maker. She loved animals of all kinds and spent her years rescuing dogs and cats in need. In addition to her love of art, she was an avid reader. Jeanne enjoyed attending services at The Episcopal Church of Saints Peter & John.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their kindness. They also offer a very special thank you to Chrissy Baran for her support throughout Jeanne's illness.

Private interment at Soule Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 11:45 AM on April 30, 2022 at The Episcopal Church of Saints Peter & John in Auburn, NY. Masks will be required by all in attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY or the Auburn Seymour Library.