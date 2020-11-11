Menu
Jeanne Phelps

Jeanne (Reppard) Phelps

July 21, 1930 - Nov. 7, 2020

HASTINGS - Jeanne (Reppard) Phelps, 90, formerly of Skaneateles, Sanibel Island, FL, and Franklin, NC, most recently Hastings, NY, passed away on November 7, 2020. She was born on July 21, 1930, in Auburn, NY, the daughter of the late Harry Reppard and Theresa Horr.

A graduate of Weedsport High School, Jeanne received her RN from Auburn City Hospital in 1952. She married the love of her life, Raymond G. Phelps, Jr., in 1953, and they were five months shy of celebrating 65 years of marriage upon Raymond's death in 2018. Together they raised seven children in Skaneateles, NY, and Sanibel Island, FL.

Jeanne was predeceased by her husband, Raymond G. Phelps, Jr.; sons: Raymond "Buzz" Phelps III, Lee William Phelps; two sisters: Hazel Chamberlain and Ida Secaur; and brother Charlie Reppard.

She is survived by five daughters: Cynthia (Joe) MacNeil, Greensboro, NC; Jody (Mark) Rogers, Hastings, NY; Penny (Sam) Neno, Groton, NY; Sharmon Phelps, Ft. Myers, FL; and Holly (Tim) Edgar, Cobbtown, GA; eight grandchildren: Kate and Kevin Rogers, Elly Neno (Matt) Starner, Emmett (Stephanie) and Erin Neno; JT, Collin and Todd Edgar; and great grandchildren: Jedediah and Anastasia Neno, and Levi Starner.

The family wishes to express special thanks to the devoted and compassionate staff at Dignity Plus. Private funeral services will be held at Brew at the convenience of the family, and there will be no calling hours.

The Rev. Sam Neno of Groton Assembly of God Church to officiate. Private burial will take place at Soule Cemetery in Auburn.


Published by The Citizen on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
Heartfelt sympathy from the Bob & Pat Miller family.
Much appreciation for support given to us when we
moved from western to central New York. Also for
their gracious hospitality when we visited them in N.C.
Pat Miller
Friend
November 10, 2020