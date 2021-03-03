Menu
Jennifer Lynn Kelly
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY

Jennifer Lynn Kelly

WEEDSPORT - Jennifer Lynn Kelly, 74 of Weedsport, NY passed away February 28, 2021 after a long illness. She was born in 1946 in Altoona, PA to the late Genevieve B. Kelly and the late J. Dwight Kelly. She is survived by her brother, Samuel S. Kelly. Her other brother, the late John D. Kelly, Jr. predeceased her. She is also survived by two aunts: Helen K. Hess and Wilma K. Wright; a niece, Alicia S. Kelly; a nephew, Ewen M. Kelly and numerous cousins. She is also survived by a grand-niece, Amelia E. Kelly; and two grand-nephews: Hunter W. Kelly and Willem Kelly.

Jennifer graduated from Weedsport Central High School in 1964 and received her bachelor's degree from Otterbein University in Westerville, OH in 1967. While at Otterbein, she participated in a wide range of activities with a heavy emphasis in music and the arts. She also served as vice-president of Tau Delta sorority while there.

Jennifer went on from there to a long teaching career at Weedsport Central Elementary School. She was a beloved elementary education music teacher at that school for many years and students from her earlier classes still remember her fondly decades later. After retiring from teaching, her passion for the arts never diminished and she became a prolific writer. She also had a great love of cats and her two cats, "Wolfie" and "Friderick" were wonderful companions for her for over 20 years.

Everyone who knew her was lucky to have been able to do so. All of her friends and family will greatly miss her indomitable spirit, hearty laughter, huge heart, seemingly limitless jokes and unique critiques of just about anything to do with this adventure called life.

There will be no calling hours and the interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to the "Education Through Music" foundation (https://etmonline.org/). Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God's light always shine on you. May your songs continue to ring out in the heavens.
Tom & Nancy Romano
Friend
February 25, 2022
Jen called me every few weeks with a new joke - of course! Our talks were over an hour with her very welcomed, hearty laughter. Our times together singing in the choir at church, laughing when we were supposed to be quiet! Best of all, was the wonderful, fun times with the Community Theater. I can still picture her in all of her `characters´, especially "Oliver". My heart is sad, Jen. Will miss you so much!
Sharry Jorolemon
March 6, 2021
Thank you, Miss Kelly, for sharing your love of music with us all those years ago. I feel very blessed to have had you as my teacher. Your voice and the songs you taught us will live on in my memory forever.
Robyn Zellar
March 4, 2021
we are so sorry of Jen s passing, she was a great classmate and she kept us always informed. a great educator and every class that passed on from her classroom , will remember her spark for life . She will be sadly missed JIM class 64 wcs
jim j. bona
March 4, 2021
My sincerest condolences for your loss at this difficult time. Ms Kelly was a wonderful soul. I often remember her singing on the guitar in first grade. It was so fun going to her class. She will be missed but her spirit will live in the hearts of so many
Kristin Ashbarry
March 3, 2021
When we moved to Weedsport we first met Jennifer as our son´s music teacher in 4 th grade. She instilled a love of music in all of our children and got all of us in the community theater. She was a great friend and a wonderful teacher. She will be missed by any of us that knew her.
Joanne French
March 3, 2021
Jennifer taught music at WCS to my three children. They all enjoyed her fantastic music classes with her playing guitar and learning all the classics like "Tom Dooley" and the songs she created! I so enjoyed Weedsport Community Theater when we all were nuns in "The Sound of Music". We´re all going to remember it forever and take it out in musical style!!
Beverly Sayles
March 3, 2021
So sad to hear of Jennifer´s passing. She was a wonderful person and be very much missed. I worked with her at Weedsport Elementary and all 3 of my children were fortunate to have her as a teacher. RIP and may the angels carry you to your family and friends in heaven.
Connie Cieri
March 3, 2021
It was with great sorrow our daughter shared the sad news about Jennifer today. She was a wonderful and loving teacher to so many the children of Weedsport Elementary for many years! Three of our children were fortunate enough to have shared her joyful, playful love of music! How she will be missed.
Nancy Romano
March 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jens passing. She was a wonderful gal!
Connie Goodrich bolton
March 3, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. I was lucky enough to have Miss Kelly as a music teacher in Elementary school. To this day, I still watch Emmett Otters Jugband Christmas and recall watching it in her class. I´m shocked that most people are unfamiliar with it unless they went to Weedsport. Please know that she lives on in so many wonderful memories of her students.
Stephanie Powers
March 3, 2021
It is with a broken heart that I send my deepest sympathy to Jennifer's family. I will always treasure our friendship, laughs and chats. My your happy memories bless you forever.
Patricia Pichany~Mapley
March 3, 2021
