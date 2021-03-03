Jennifer Lynn Kelly

WEEDSPORT - Jennifer Lynn Kelly, 74 of Weedsport, NY passed away February 28, 2021 after a long illness. She was born in 1946 in Altoona, PA to the late Genevieve B. Kelly and the late J. Dwight Kelly. She is survived by her brother, Samuel S. Kelly. Her other brother, the late John D. Kelly, Jr. predeceased her. She is also survived by two aunts: Helen K. Hess and Wilma K. Wright; a niece, Alicia S. Kelly; a nephew, Ewen M. Kelly and numerous cousins. She is also survived by a grand-niece, Amelia E. Kelly; and two grand-nephews: Hunter W. Kelly and Willem Kelly.

Jennifer graduated from Weedsport Central High School in 1964 and received her bachelor's degree from Otterbein University in Westerville, OH in 1967. While at Otterbein, she participated in a wide range of activities with a heavy emphasis in music and the arts. She also served as vice-president of Tau Delta sorority while there.

Jennifer went on from there to a long teaching career at Weedsport Central Elementary School. She was a beloved elementary education music teacher at that school for many years and students from her earlier classes still remember her fondly decades later. After retiring from teaching, her passion for the arts never diminished and she became a prolific writer. She also had a great love of cats and her two cats, "Wolfie" and "Friderick" were wonderful companions for her for over 20 years.

Everyone who knew her was lucky to have been able to do so. All of her friends and family will greatly miss her indomitable spirit, hearty laughter, huge heart, seemingly limitless jokes and unique critiques of just about anything to do with this adventure called life.

There will be no calling hours and the interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to the "Education Through Music" foundation (https://etmonline.org/). Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com