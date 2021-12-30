Jessica L. Jones

Dec. 19, 1987 - Dec. 18, 2021

UNION SPRINGS - Jessica L. Jones, 33, of Levanna Rd., Union Springs passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Jessica was born in Auburn, NY on December 19, 1987. She had an outgoing personality and a heart of gold. Jessica would do anything for anyone. She loved celebrating all the holidays with her family.

Jessica was the biggest event planner especially for birthdays, she went all out and always made you feel special. Her beautiful smile would light up the room. Jessica's two daughters were the highlight of her life and her pride and joy; she enjoyed going on family vacations with them. Jessica was very well liked and had many friends, she has touched so many in so many ways. Family was everything to Jessica.

Jessica is survived by her two daughters: Sydney and Gabriella, whom she adored and loved unconditionally; her parents, Frederick and Lynn (Green) Jones; her brothers: Joshua and Justin Jones; her nephews: Collin VanDoren, Bradley Earl, Austin, Trent, and Joel Jones; her niece Justine Jones; her close cousin, Shane "Shanie" Jones; her maternal grandmother, Joan O'Hora; and paternal grandfather Frederick (JoAnne) Jones. Jessica was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Donald O'Hora and her paternal grandmother, Mary Jane Jones.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To offer condolences to the family please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.