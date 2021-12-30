Menu
Jessica L. Jones
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021

Jessica L. Jones

Dec. 19, 1987 - Dec. 18, 2021

UNION SPRINGS - Jessica L. Jones, 33, of Levanna Rd., Union Springs passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Jessica was born in Auburn, NY on December 19, 1987. She had an outgoing personality and a heart of gold. Jessica would do anything for anyone. She loved celebrating all the holidays with her family.

Jessica was the biggest event planner especially for birthdays, she went all out and always made you feel special. Her beautiful smile would light up the room. Jessica's two daughters were the highlight of her life and her pride and joy; she enjoyed going on family vacations with them. Jessica was very well liked and had many friends, she has touched so many in so many ways. Family was everything to Jessica.

Jessica is survived by her two daughters: Sydney and Gabriella, whom she adored and loved unconditionally; her parents, Frederick and Lynn (Green) Jones; her brothers: Joshua and Justin Jones; her nephews: Collin VanDoren, Bradley Earl, Austin, Trent, and Joel Jones; her niece Justine Jones; her close cousin, Shane "Shanie" Jones; her maternal grandmother, Joan O'Hora; and paternal grandfather Frederick (JoAnne) Jones. Jessica was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Donald O'Hora and her paternal grandmother, Mary Jane Jones.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To offer condolences to the family please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 30, 2021.
6 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shayne
January 8, 2022
I was very saddened to see that Jessica passed away. My heartfelt condolences to your entire family.
Siobhan O´Hora
December 30, 2021
Jessica filled the world around her with so much joy, and all of u filled her with so much love. Our hearts go out to u and your family.
Joanne and Shane Jones
Family
December 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
veronica thorn
Friend
December 30, 2021
We´re so very sorry for your loss, and can´t possibly begin to know the pain your in. Your in our thoughts and prayers. May God bless you
Bob&Sally Entwistle (Shields)
Other
December 29, 2021
I will always remember you. Your friend Criptonyte love ya Jessie
Christin Evener
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results