Jessica L. Little
Jessica L. (Doty) Little

AUBURN - Jessica L. (Doty) Little, 69, of Auburn, passed away on Friday March 5, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Wallace F.O. Doty and Joan M. Rathbone.

Jessica worked in Cortland at the Crescent Corset factory in the mid 80's and several other jobs. Her main career focus was being a Certified Nurse's Aide. She lived in Cortland and in Clearwater, FL for many years. She loved knitting, crocheting, painting, sewing, any crafting, being outdoors and horseback riding.

She is survived by her children: David C. Stamp of AL, Jackie L. (Rick) Smith, Scott A. Stamp of Auburn and Lisa J. Doty (Mark) of Scipio; siblings: (Sister) Angie (Gary) Malbone, (Brother) Banjo (Caroline) of Wolcott NY, (Sister) Aretta Vestal, (Brother) Justin (Pat Jester Cortland, NY) of Locke NY, (Brother) Duke (Valerie) Livingston, (Brother) Phillip (Roxanne) Doty of Marathon, NY, (Brother) Russell (Lisa) Doty, (Brother) Duff Stebbins of Dryden, NY; also survived by 10 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins

In addition to parents, Jessica was predeceased by a brother William (Billy) Doty and a great granddaughter.

As Jessica's wishes there will be no visitation or services in her memory. Family will gather at a later date to celebrate her life. Any donations can be made to any Food Bank of choice. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 9, 2021.
