Jim Hughes

AUBURN - On March 10 the fervent wish of Jim Hughes, 91, to die at home was fulfilled, thanks to extraordinary loving attention from compassionate caregivers.

He is survived by Vivian, his wife of 67 years; children: Scott (Christine), Bradley (Jodi), Leslie Ogilvy, Joel (Sally) and Theresa Whyte; grandchildren: David (Amy), Daniel (Rachel), Sarah (Drew Rowny) and Jonathan, Stephen Ogilvy and Erin Ogilvy Vaughan (Ryan), Peter, Andrew and Caroline; great grandchildren: Vivian and Gabriel Hughes, Stella Rowny.

Jim received his BA from the College of Wooster and a Master of Divinity from Yale Divinity School. Ordained a Presbyterian Minister in 1959, he pastored churches in New York, Delaware and New Jersey. He was drawn by his skills as a counselor and interest in mental health to become Executive Director of Unity House in Auburn. After his first interim pastorate with yoked United Ministry of Aurora and Scipioville Presbyterian Church, his experience with multiple denominations served him well as Executive Director of Lancaster County Council of Churches in PA. He completed his ministry as interim of the First Presbyterian Church United in Syracuse in 1994. In retirement he served as interim pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Auburn, Port Byron Presbyterian, United Church in Auburn as well as frequent supply preacher in numerous churches in Auburn and Southern Cayuga County.

Friends and family will miss his blue eyes with their twinkle, beautiful smile, quick wit, clear and pure tenor voice, wisdom and compassion. Sensitive to the feelings and needs of others, in spite of stroke induced dementia, he continued to express concern and asked how he might help those who tended to and visited him.

Due to the pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the United Ministry of Aurora, King Ferry Fire Dept., Southern Cayuga Instant Aid or Matthew House.