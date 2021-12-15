Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan Marie Boardway
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Audioun Funeral Home
218 Main Street
Port Byron, NY

Joan Marie (O'Connor) Boardway

May 19, 1939 - Dec. 12, 2021

PORT BYRON - Joan Marie (O'Connor) Boardway, 82, of Port Byron, NY passed away peacefully at her home.

Joan was born in Auburn, NY to James and Mildred O'Connor. Joan worked and retired from Frazer & Jones of Solvay, NY.

She is survived by a son David Boardway; a daughter Donna Boardway; brother Peter O'Connor; sister Jean Conaughey; granson Robert Francis Boardway.

She is predeceased by her husband Robert John Boardway, sisters Luella Learo and Sharon O'Connell, and a brother James O'Connor.

Per her request there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Weedsport, NY.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Audioun Funeral Home, LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes in Joan's name.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Audioun Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Audioun Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.