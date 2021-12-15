Joan Marie (O'Connor) Boardway

May 19, 1939 - Dec. 12, 2021

PORT BYRON - Joan Marie (O'Connor) Boardway, 82, of Port Byron, NY passed away peacefully at her home.

Joan was born in Auburn, NY to James and Mildred O'Connor. Joan worked and retired from Frazer & Jones of Solvay, NY.

She is survived by a son David Boardway; a daughter Donna Boardway; brother Peter O'Connor; sister Jean Conaughey; granson Robert Francis Boardway.

She is predeceased by her husband Robert John Boardway, sisters Luella Learo and Sharon O'Connell, and a brother James O'Connor.

Per her request there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Weedsport, NY.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Audioun Funeral Home, LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes in Joan's name.