Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan G. Janas
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Joan G. Janas

Dec. 21, 1936 - Dec. 19, 2020

AUBURN - Joan G. Janas, 83, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2020 at Crouse Hospital. Born in Auburn on December 21, 1936, Mrs. Janas was the daughter of the late Walter and Helen Nedza Gurak. Along with her parents, Joan was predeceased by her beloved husband, Arthur Janas.

She was previously employed with attorneys Irving Lynch and William Goldman as a legal secretary. In her younger years, Joan enjoyed golfing with family and friends, and especially enjoyed teaching her grandsons the rules of the game. Living in the same house for 50 years, Joan took great pleasure in her home and garden, and loved tending to her flowers and feeding the birds. The family would like to extend special thanks to Joan's neighbors and niece Cindy Granito, who were incredibly helpful and kind over the years.

Joan is survived by her loving daughters: Cheryl (Michael) Janas Reidy of Springfield, VA and Cynthia (Mark) Janas Stevens of Clearwater, FL; her grandsons: Robert Watros of Boca Raton, FL, Christopher (Liza) Watros of Jersey City, NJ, Brennan Reidy of Springfield, VA, Daniel Reidy and Jack Reidy, both of Richmond, VA; brothers: Robert Gurak of Liverpool and Richard Gurak of Auburn; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately. Joan will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. To leave condolences for the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Chapel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
STEVEN KASSMAN
December 27, 2020
Sorry for your lost I will always remember all the times on picnics and going to your grandparents house on the holidays with your mom.
David Lepak
December 25, 2020
Cheri and Cindy We are very sorry to hear of your mom's passing. We remember fondly our time together on Kearney Ave. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Helen, Bob, and Lori DeOrio
December 23, 2020
Ann Mclean
December 23, 2020
Ann Mclean
December 23, 2020
Cheri and Cindy, Our sincere condolences on the passing of your beautiful mother. I have great memories of her and your dad while growing up on Kearney Ave. Looking back, It doesn´t seem that long ago...treasure those memories! Peace and comfort to you and your family.
Tom OToole
December 22, 2020
Cheri and Cindy, Our sincere condolences on the passing of your beautiful mother. I have fond memories of our time together on Kearney Ave. It doesn´t seem like it was that long ago we were having our block parties! Treasure those happy memories.
Tom OToole
December 22, 2020
Very sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom, prayers out to the entire family
Tom Wild
December 22, 2020
Cheri and Cindy I´m so sorry for your loss. Your mom was such a kind and beautiful woman. I have fond memories of her from my childhood. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families. Love, Denise
Denise Acker
December 22, 2020
Wonderful lady along with a great guy Art. I had the pleasure to meet with them and ski as they were original members of the Finger Lakes Ski Club. Very classy couple they were.
Jack Kirch
December 22, 2020
Bon Voyage to the strongest woman I have ever met. Joan is with Arch and my Mom and Dad, enjoying the promised land and looking lovingly and proudly, over their children. Godspeed and until we meet again...
Mark Stevens
December 22, 2020
Cherie and Cindy, I am so terribly sorry for your loss. I'll always remember your beautiful mom and your dad from our days on Kearney Avenue. My thoughts and prayers are with your family. Wishing you much peace in the days to come.
Molly O'Toole-Mahoney
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results