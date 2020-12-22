Joan G. Janas

Dec. 21, 1936 - Dec. 19, 2020

AUBURN - Joan G. Janas, 83, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2020 at Crouse Hospital. Born in Auburn on December 21, 1936, Mrs. Janas was the daughter of the late Walter and Helen Nedza Gurak. Along with her parents, Joan was predeceased by her beloved husband, Arthur Janas.

She was previously employed with attorneys Irving Lynch and William Goldman as a legal secretary. In her younger years, Joan enjoyed golfing with family and friends, and especially enjoyed teaching her grandsons the rules of the game. Living in the same house for 50 years, Joan took great pleasure in her home and garden, and loved tending to her flowers and feeding the birds. The family would like to extend special thanks to Joan's neighbors and niece Cindy Granito, who were incredibly helpful and kind over the years.

Joan is survived by her loving daughters: Cheryl (Michael) Janas Reidy of Springfield, VA and Cynthia (Mark) Janas Stevens of Clearwater, FL; her grandsons: Robert Watros of Boca Raton, FL, Christopher (Liza) Watros of Jersey City, NJ, Brennan Reidy of Springfield, VA, Daniel Reidy and Jack Reidy, both of Richmond, VA; brothers: Robert Gurak of Liverpool and Richard Gurak of Auburn; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately. Joan will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. To leave condolences for the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com