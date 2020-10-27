Joan M. Smith

LIVERPOOL - Joan M. Smith, 59, of Liverpool, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Marie Rowland Stockmyer. Joan was known for doting on her nieces and nephews, loved listening to Weird Al music and loved animals. She was also very dedicated to her genealogy studies and work at the Family History Center. Joan has ended on her great faith journey and started the next.

She is survived by, Husband, Kenneth J. Smith; Mother-in-Law, Hanny Smith; Sister-in-Laws: Kathleen Stockmyer, Laurie (Dave) Mackay; Brother-in-Law, Ray (Mary) Smith; Nephews: Logan (Emily) Smith, Matthew (Shannon) Stockmyer, Michael (Kimberly) Stockmyer; Niece, Hannah Smith; Great Nephews: Lance Smith, Michael Stockmyer, Adam Stockmyer, Aidan Stockmyer and Gabriel Stockmyer; Great Nieces: Taylor Stockmyer and Katura Stockmyer.

In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her brother Paul Stockmyer and nephew Christopher Stockmyer.

Visitation will be from 4PM to 7PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn. A private funeral service will be on Friday October 30, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3166 Miller Road, Auburn. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Town of Ledyard.