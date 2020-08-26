Joanne Foresman

AUBURN - Joanne Foresman was born on April 10, 1930 in Auburn, the daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Ralph and Frances Philbrook.

She graduated from Auburn East High School in 1948 and from Auburn City Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA and at Abington Memorial Hospital in Abington, PA during her husband, Arthur's years at Temple University Medical School. She also lived in Abilene, TX during Arthur's years as a medical officer in the U.S. Air Force and returned to Philadelphia for his residency in dermatology at Skin and Cancer Hospital in Philadelphia.

Returning to Auburn with her husband and two children in 1965, she became a member of the Auburn Service League and the Auburn Children's Theatre (A.C.T.) Board of Directors. She played the female lead of "Sharon" in Finian's Rainbow, the first musical produced by the Auburn Children's Theatre (A.C.T.) in 1969. The Auburn Children's Theater became the Auburn Civic Theatre and later the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. She was a long time board member and past president. She performed in several theatrical and musical productions in the local community, including every "Palpitations" musical revue sponsored by Auburn Memorial Hospital. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed golf, skiing and bridge. She was a member of the Auburn Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for several years, the Westminster Choir, the Fortnightly and the Westminster Women.

She was predeceased by her brother, Dr. Kenneth Philbrook of Chevy Chase, MD and her son, Dr. William Foresman of Auburn.

Surviving are her beloved husband of 64 years, Dr. Arthur Foresman and four children: a daughter, Dr. Pamela Foresman (Dr. Brian Brundage); sons: Jeffrey Foresman of Auburn and Robert (Ludmila) Foresman of Rye, NY; and daughter-in-law, Judy Foresman of Auburn. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren: Katherine and Claire Brundage, Parker and Henry Foresman, Jaden Foresman and Abigail, John, Alexander, Anastasia and Alesia Foresman.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held privately for the family at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 17 William Street, Auburn, NY 13021 or to the Rev Theatre (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) Administrative Office, 17 William Street, 2nd Floor, Auburn, NY 13021.

Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn is in charge of the arrangements.