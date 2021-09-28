Menu
Joanne B. Pickard
FUNERAL HOME
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY

Joanne B. Pickard

AUBURN - Joanne B. Pickard, 78, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Auburn Community Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Bernice (Grover) Leonard.

Joanne enjoyed doing crochet, going to the casino and long car rides. Joanne lived in Melone Village for 37 years and was known as mother and grandmother by many.

She is survived by, 10 Children: Penny Wahl, Tracey Leonard Pickard, Delos E. Pickard, Jr. (Becky), Dorothy Raymond (Alan), Patti Secaur (Glenn), Tammy Pickard Babcock, Kathy Ostrander (Ron), Robert Pickard, Randy Pickard and Billie Jo Singh; 49 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren; brother David Leonard.

In addition to her parents, Joanne was predeceased by her husband Delos E. Pickard and grandson Joseph M. Wahl.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 PM. Burial will be at Soule Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hematology Oncology in care of the fund committee, 5008 Brittonfield Parkway, East Syracuse, NY 13057 in memory of Joanne B. Pickard.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street, Auburn, NY
Oct
1
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
My deepest condolences on the loss of your mother.
Mary Ellen Grzasko
Friend
October 6, 2021
Sending my condolences and prayers for the family I was shocked coming across this, this morning. Joanne was a wonderful person! I remember living across from her & Del & my mom (Mary Ann Langworthy) going over & having MANY MANY laughs, hugs, food & gatherings! RIP Joanne.
Elizabeth (Stone) Garner
Friend
October 2, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss, l have many, many great memories with. Joanne, sending prayers, xoxo
Diane Schmidtka
October 1, 2021
To all Joanne children, I am broken hearted to hear about your Mom , she was an amazing person, friend and love one. I am sending hugs and prayers for you all. I am so sorry for your loss.
Patricia Knapp Nolan
Family
September 30, 2021
We will miss our visits,and coffee always on,snacks for anyone coming through the door and a hello to all but most of all your hug's and love you gave us
Dickie,Peg,Misty,Gary
September 30, 2021
She was a special lady. So sorry for your loss.
Donna & Fred Whiting
Friend
September 28, 2021
So sorry to hear about Joanne she was a very loved person she sure will be missed by many fly high Joanne show them who's boss up there
Hazel lee
Friend
September 28, 2021
I am very sorry for the loss of your mother, grandmother, relative, friends and neighbors.
Lois Terino Gray
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results