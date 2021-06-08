Menu
John R. Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
84 South St.
Auburn, NY

John R. Brown

1935-2021

AUBURN - John R. Brown, 86, 59 Metcalf Drive, Auburn passed away peacefully Monday June 7, 2021 at Matthew House.

John was a lifelong Auburnian the son of George and Phyllis Brown. A former employee of Firth Carpet Co, Red Starr Express, State of New York Corrections and Bass Pro.

A member of Sacred Heart Church, Utopia Club, and was a former softball coach. Having won many league championships. He was a charter member of the Snake Bite Club.

Surviving are his wife Rita Foot Brown whom he married on April 12, 1955; their three sons: Craig (Nancy) Brown, Auburn, William (Tess) Brown, Auburn, Michael (Laurie) Brown, Auburn; grandchildren: Amy Brown (Dave Auman), Sara Brown, James (Siobhinn) Brown, William Brown, Jr., Katie (Nate) Brown, Cassandra Brown; several nieces, nephews, cousins.

He was pre deceased by a son Mark, and siblings Phyllis, Florence, Mary, Mae, Kate, Edward.

Calling hours will be held today Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church from 3 to 7 p.m., 90 Melrose Rd., Auburn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Sacred Heart Church, the Reverend James Enright will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Cemetery.

There will be a calling hour from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday prior to Mass. Memorials may be remembered to Matthew House or the charity of one's choice. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Church
90 Melrose Rd., Auburn, NY
Jun
9
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
90 Melrose Rd, Auburn, NY
Jun
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
90 Melrose Rd, Auburn, NY
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Paul Viggiano
June 11, 2021
To all of the brown family I am very sorry to see John leave , he will be very missed he was good man. Sorry about John just found out. John was a good friend, Thoughts and prayers with John and all of u.
David Pilipczak
Friend
June 10, 2021
John was one of the good guys. Rita and family I´m terribly sorry. Respectfully, Rick
Richard M Ganey
Friend
June 10, 2021
To Rita and Family. Very sorry to learn the passing of John. He was a true gentleman. I also worked with him at the Prison
Richard Boedicker
June 9, 2021
Craig and Nancy, and all the Brown family, Joe & I are very sorry for the loss of your dad. Sending love and prayers.
Linda and Joe Swizdor
June 9, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. John's memory will be with us all. He was a true gentleman, who was kind to all.
Gerry and Marilyn Guiney
Friend
June 9, 2021
John was such a kind caring man. I did so enjoy working with him at Bass Pro. He will be missed by everyone. RIP John and fly high with the rest of the angels.
Judy McFalls
Work
June 8, 2021
Mike Laurie and family, We are so sorry for your dads passing. Please know you are all in our thoughts prayers. Cherie Harry Cooper and family
Cherie and Harry Cooper
June 8, 2021
A truly kind, happy man. Rita and kids, how fortunate to have had him in your lives.
CARL F PETROSINO
June 8, 2021
Mike and Brown family, Sorry to hear of the loss of your Dad. Thoughts are with you all.
Dale Antonik
June 8, 2021
We send our heartfelt condolences to all of your family and friends that remember John. May his loving memories live on in all your hearts and minds.
Jim Lori & Danielle Rook
Friend
June 8, 2021
