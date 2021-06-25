John "Jack" Calkins

AUBURN - John "Jack" Calkins passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Elmira, New York, son of Leona (TenEyck) Calkins and John E. "Don" Calkins of Pennsylvania. Jack graduated from Canton High School in Pennsylvania and Rochester Business Institute.

He was stationed in Germany while serving in the Army from 1952-1954. This is when he developed his love for photography. After discharge he met and married "his Norma". They were married for an amazing 66 years. Jack worked in retail management for many years until he and Norma opened Calkins Discount Fabrics. Jack also operated a bowler's pro shop at that time. He eventually changed direction and began Calkins Construction with his son, John.

Jack has always been an avid golfer and bowler! He participated in many leagues over the years as well as the Senior Pro Bowlers Tour. King of the Hill was his title for six consecutive weeks on the popular TV program Syracuse Bowls. In 1980 he also achieved a "perfect game" (300) and was inducted into the Auburn Bowlers Association Hall of Fame in 1981.

In addition to his wonderful wife, Norma, he is survived by daughters: Deb Ward (David), Chari Brosnan, Jacqie Calkins (BJ Riester), Lori Keating (Mike) and Joni Calkins; and son, John Calkins (Mechelle); eighteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Dee Dee Brown (Tom) and brother, Rick Calkins (Dawn).

In addition to his mother and father; Jack is predeceased by step-mother, Edna; brothers: Gail, Gerald and Rodger; sister, Marlene Vermilya; and son-in-law, James Brosnan.

Friends are invited to call on the family on Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 2 to 4:00 p.m., in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

A service will be conducted Monday at 10:00 a.m. in Sts. Peter and John Church, with the Father John Rohde officiating, David Ward assisting. Internment with full Military Honors will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Levanna Rd., Scipioville, NY.

Contributions may be made in memory of Jack to Sts. Peter and John Church, 169 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.

