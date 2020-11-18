John Christopher Stine

Aug. 18, 1986 - Nov. 13, 2020

AUBURN - John Christopher Stine, 34, of Auburn, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

John was born in Auburn on August 18, 1986. He graduated from Auburn High School and then Syracuse University with a Bachelor's Degree. John was recently employed with the Census Bureau.

John is survived by his parents, Charmaine Cutillo Smith and John Stine; sister, Michelle (Chris) Chase; niece and nephews: Madison, Dylan and Mason whom he adored; his maternal grandmother, Jeanne Cutillo; paternal grandmother, Josephine Stine; uncle Michael (Don Penree) Cutillo; along with several other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. Face covering required and social distancing needs to be observed. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com