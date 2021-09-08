Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John P. Cresco
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
84 South St.
Auburn, NY

John P. Cresco

Aug. 14, 1932 - Sept. 5, 2021

AUBURN - John Peter "Jack" Cresco, 89, of South Street Road, Fleming, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was born in Auburn, the son of Peter and Itma (Yablonsky) Cresco. He was a graduate of Auburn East High School, attended R.P.I. in Schenectady, NY, and graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. Degree in Business Administration and Marketing.

He was drafted out of S.U. during the Korean War into the U.S. Army in Germany. After the war he returned to S.U. to finish his degree. At the age of twenty-nine Jack was stricken with a pituitary tumor and was one of the first patients to undergo surgery for the removal at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC. The illness left Jack with consequences which impaired his health for the remainder of his life.

He worked alongside his father Peter at Luke Williams Lumber Company, serving as Vice-President. During retirement Jack became an avid volunteer for the Calvary Food Bank unloading the trucks. In later years when unable to do the lifting, he used the telephone to inform the volunteers when they were needed. He was very fond of the men and women in his Calvary Food Pantry Family..

Jack was a devout Catholic, he could be found at Mass at St. Mary's Church, volunteering as an usher and passing the basket. He would watch mass on TV and said the Rosary every morning with EWTN. He had been a member of the Holy Name Society and the Knights of Columbus.

Jack loved his dogs. Over the years he had several rescue animals: Ginger, Lizzie, Roxie and Izzie.

Surviving are his wife Carolyn Catto Cresco whom he married on December 30, 1972; their children: Holly Coppola (Peter Day), John P. Cresco, Jr.; two granddaughters: Mia and Gianna Coppola. He was pre deceased by his parents and son-in-law Angelo Coppola.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in St. Mary's Church with the Reverend Frank J. Lioi, Pastor as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In his memory please remember the Calvary Food Pantry or the Food Pantry of your choice.



Published by The Citizen from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Mass of Christian Burial
1:30p.m.
St. Mary's Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Carolyn Holly, and Jack Jr, I am so very sad that Jack passed and so sorry that I did not know until 1/2 hour ago. My heart and prayers are standing next to you right now. I wouldn't have even known this if not for another event that happened to me this AM upon waking. A friend stopped by, Wes answered the door, and she said ''Do you want me to bring this in?'' Wes said ''sure'', came to my room with friend and a painting with an envelope in tow. It was of my ''Grandpa Steve'' Miller. Mom had done it. I was standing there reading the pamphlet of ''Aunt Janet's'' death on July 12th.My sisters had not told me. My holy times are not much different than Jacks were. But when I got over the shock, rosery in hand, I prayed for Aunt Janet. I made a cuppa joe, and said to myself, ''I must look this up'', so I started scrolling to look for it and almost went by a Cres,,,, scrolled back up and saw Jack. It was the ''last thing'' in the world I expected to see. I mean I remember Uncle Jim helping him w/that pituitary thing, and saving Lois' life, John Deegan's, and others. I can only attest to the fact that time catches up with us all eventually, and that, like Jack, we need to all ''WALK WITH THE LORD'' here on earth, so that on that day of his choosing, we will be walking into our ''birth'', not ''death'' with our true master EMMANUEL(GOD WITH US).My deepest heartfelt love to you all, Jennifer and Wes.
Jennifer A. Dove
Family
September 19, 2021
Holly, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your dad. My thoughts are with you and your family.
Cathy Pelc
Other
September 8, 2021
To John's Family , I had the chance to meet John while ushering at St. Mary's Church. Just a Very Devoted Man , I was so lucky to have the chance to know John. God has his soul and will take great care of him .. R.I.P. Thank You John
David T. Rabuano
Friend
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results