John P. Cresco

Aug. 14, 1932 - Sept. 5, 2021

AUBURN - John Peter "Jack" Cresco, 89, of South Street Road, Fleming, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was born in Auburn, the son of Peter and Itma (Yablonsky) Cresco. He was a graduate of Auburn East High School, attended R.P.I. in Schenectady, NY, and graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. Degree in Business Administration and Marketing.

He was drafted out of S.U. during the Korean War into the U.S. Army in Germany. After the war he returned to S.U. to finish his degree. At the age of twenty-nine Jack was stricken with a pituitary tumor and was one of the first patients to undergo surgery for the removal at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC. The illness left Jack with consequences which impaired his health for the remainder of his life.

He worked alongside his father Peter at Luke Williams Lumber Company, serving as Vice-President. During retirement Jack became an avid volunteer for the Calvary Food Bank unloading the trucks. In later years when unable to do the lifting, he used the telephone to inform the volunteers when they were needed. He was very fond of the men and women in his Calvary Food Pantry Family..

Jack was a devout Catholic, he could be found at Mass at St. Mary's Church, volunteering as an usher and passing the basket. He would watch mass on TV and said the Rosary every morning with EWTN. He had been a member of the Holy Name Society and the Knights of Columbus.

Jack loved his dogs. Over the years he had several rescue animals: Ginger, Lizzie, Roxie and Izzie.

Surviving are his wife Carolyn Catto Cresco whom he married on December 30, 1972; their children: Holly Coppola (Peter Day), John P. Cresco, Jr.; two granddaughters: Mia and Gianna Coppola. He was pre deceased by his parents and son-in-law Angelo Coppola.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in St. Mary's Church with the Reverend Frank J. Lioi, Pastor as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In his memory please remember the Calvary Food Pantry or the Food Pantry of your choice.