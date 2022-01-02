Menu
John Gerald Day
1940 - 2021
John Gerald Day

May 2, 1940 - Dec. 21, 2021

AUBURN - John Gerald Day passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 81 years old.

John was born on May 2, 1940 in Auburn, NY. It was there he met and married his wife Jean of 60 years. She predeceased him in 2020. His heart was broken when she passed.

John was a proud Veteran of the US Army, and an even prouder member of the New York State Police. He served in the NYSP from 1963 until his retirement as a Senior Investigator in the Bureau of Criminal Investigations in 1984.

John is survived by his daughter Jacqueline (Peter) Burns; and his two sons: John and Peter.

In addition to his children, his absolute greatest joy in life was his three grandchildren: Caitlyn, Hannah and Riley Burns. He was so proud to call them his family. Over the years, He and Jean wore out a path from Auburn to Marcellus attending all of their sporting and school events. Cancer did not stop him from continuing to see them. He fussed over them every day of their lives.

Services will be private. Those who wish to honor John may make donations to the New York Stat Police Signal 30 Fund at https://signal30.org/.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.



Published by The Citizen on Jan. 2, 2022.
5 Entries
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
January 8, 2022
John Day, you are a cousin of mine on your Dad's side. We always enjoyed your parents, John and Evelyn. Our common ancestor, also John Day, is buried in Union Springs.
Susan Close
January 6, 2022
So very sorry for your loss and John´s family. He was always respectful and polite. Prayers are sent to you at this time..
Gloria (Matro) Cuddy
Friend
January 3, 2022
John was a wonderful man he will definitely be missed.So sorry for your loss.
Larry @Pat Nasholts
Friend
January 2, 2022
So sorry for your loss , your parents were great
Lynn Parry
January 2, 2022
