John H. Martin

AUBURN - John H. Martin, 94, of Auburn passed away on September 30, 2020.

He was predeceased by his wives: Betty (Hutchins) in April 2020, and Annette (Morin) in December 1999, as well as his only sibling Rollande Gouin in November 2000.

Surviving are his two children: Robert A. Martin (Paul Hergenrother), and Marlene O'Conner (Timothy); three grandchildren: David Martin (Sueann), Jennifer Windspirit, Candace Decker (Anthony); 10 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews in Canada.

He was a tool & die maker for many years and opened a successful business of his own, Ro-Mar Stampings in Auburn. He enjoyed singing, and sang in a Barbershop Choir & Quartet, and in the church choirs of St. Aphonsus and St. Francis for many years. He loved to travel, dance, camp and spend time with his family and his beloved cat "Boo Boo Kitty".

A private ceremony will be held at a future date. Donations can be made to the ASPCA or any other animal rescue groups. Arrangements are by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South Street, Auburn, NY.