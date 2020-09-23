Menu
John J. Leone III

AUBURN - John J. Leone III, 22 of Auburn passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 after injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born in Morrisville,NC, the son of Anne (Canino) Leone and John J. (Kim) Leone, Jr. and resided most of his life in the Auburn area. John graduated from Auburn High School and attended C.C.C. He was currently employed at Planet Fitness, which was like a second home to him. John enjoyed working out regularly and maintaining a healthy diet. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, mother Anne, father John Jr. and step-mother Kim Leone, sisters: Joanne, Katelin and Allison Leone; paternal grandparents John Sr. And Rose ( Tortora) Leone, maternal grandparents Dick and Cheryl Canino, uncle Paul (Stacey) Leone, two nephews: Carson, Kayden and niece Ariella as well as several other relatives and friends.

The family will greet friends this Saturday at Pettigrass Funeral Home from 1-2 pm with services to immediately follow at 2 pm in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St.,Auburn.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 23, 2020.
