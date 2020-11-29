Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Kevin O'Connell
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020

John Kevin O'Connell

Mar. 25, 1950 - Nov. 25, 2020

ITHACA - John Kevin O'Connell, 70, died peacefully November 25, 2020 at Cayuga Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Residential Home in Ithaca. John was born March 25, 1950, the sixth child of Clara Savage and Francis Thomas O'Connell.

John grew up on the family dairy farm in Locke and attended Moravia Central School where he was on the wrestling and track teams, winning the Cayuga County championship in the two-mile race. He earned his Associate Degree from Tompkins County Community College and worked for several years in partnership with his father on the farm.

John moved to Texas in 1981 to work on construction. There he met and married Gloria Buenteo. After his divorce, he returned to Moravia and then worked as a custodian in Syracuse where he met the love of his life, Sue Bravos, with whom he shared life until her death in 2013.

John faced many challenges with grace and managed to live a full and happy life. He loved his extended family and friends. He had a phenomenal memory and could relate the personal histories of everyone he knew. He built a community around himself wherever he lived and was named the Tompkins County 2019 Volunteer of the Year, a recognition he was deservedly proud of. He particularly appreciated the care he received from his caseworker April Michael and from the staff at Cayuga Ridge.

John was preceded in death by his parents and by his younger brother Paul Andrew O'Connell.

He is survived by his siblings: Daniel Francis (Barbara) O'Connell, Peter Savage (Trudy) O'Connell, Mary Kathleen (Jim) O'Connell Worley, Michael Blandford (Priscilla) O'Connell, Margaret (Gene) O'Connell Bisgrove, and Christopher Mark (Donna) O'Connell; and by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, a Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are with the Wade Funeral Home, Moravia.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wade Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Sorry to hear of cousin Johns passing, my thoughts and sympathy to the whole family at this sad time, our memories help us to honor our loved ones, and guide us thru this difficult time
Maureen Warne
November 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences for John's family. He was a great person and will be missed by many. Toad and Roma Morris
November 28, 2020
I worked for John and his father on the farm picking potatoes, green beans and tomatoes when I was a kid just living a couple miles down the road. I still tell my kids about working the O’Connell farm. I also told and tell the young men and women I work with at McConnell AFB. Ks. also. It was a privilege growing up being able to learn and earn a few dollars and able to bring home some of the veggies we picked. Thank you John and your entire family. You’ve made a great difference in so many lives, even the ones you have not know.

Rick Jarrell
Rick Jarrell
Friend
November 27, 2020
I worked for John and his father on the farm picking potatoes, green beans and tomatoes when I was a kid just living a couple miles down the road. I still tell my kids about working the O’Connell farm. I also told and tell the young men and women I work with at McConnell AFB. Ks. also. It was a privilege growing up being able to learn and earn a few dollars and able to bring home some of the veggies we picked. Thank you John and your entire family. You’ve made a great difference in so many lives, even the ones you have not know.

Rick Jarrell
Rick Jarrell
Friend
November 27, 2020
Deepest condolences to John Family ! John was part of our community family . John family are all great people. Locke was and is still a great place to grow up . Thank you John for all the great memories . You will be truly missed. Gerry and Ginny Sharpsteem
Gerry and Ginny Sharpsteen
Friend
November 27, 2020