John Douglas "Jack" Kirch
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

John Douglas "Jack" Kirch

April 8, 1951 - Sept. 20, 2021

MARCELLUS - Jack was a man of indomitable spirit and an adventurer with a zest for life second to none. Whether working on a project, working in his business, or hard at play, he made sure he enjoyed every day to its fullest. His boundless love of life, astounding memory and irresistible personality gave him the larger-than-life persona we will all remember.

Jack loved the outdoors. He loved physical activity, and in 1997 found the perfect partner-in-life with Sue Kahler, whom Jack lovingly called "Slick". Together they shared years of all kinds of adventure. Their moniker and slogan has been "The Tandem, Getting After it Since 1997".

Sports and the outdoors were the passions of his life. Whether it was downhill or cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, backpacking, or bicycling he always wanted to go farther and faster. One of his proudest accomplishments was becoming a member of the 46ers, a club dedicated to hikers who have summitted all 46 High Peaks of the Adirondack Mountains. In addition, he and Sue completed the Winter 46. If not hiking the trails, he could be found volunteering to repair them. Whatever the activity, he made new friends, and had a gift for remembering every name and a little bit about each person.

His love for the family cottage on the French River, Ontario, Canada began as a youth and was one of the mainstays of his life. On any given day, he might be found paddling, water skiing, playing "sink the sponge" with kids, or eating wild blueberry pie. For over 40 years, the family relied on Jack to lead the way in maintaining and improving the cottage. Jack loved to captain the family boat on excursions upriver, and made friends all along the way.

In the mid-1970s he served as President of the Finger Lakes Ski Club and participated in ski trips from coast to coast and Europe. In FLSC he was responsible for bringing in many new members with whom he maintained close friendships to this day.

Jack participated in every "The Great Race" since its inception in 1978, a feat few can lay claim to. He was an organizer and worker at many events including the Great Winter Race, the Owasco Flyer, and various cycling groups throughout the area. He and Sue were long-time members of the Top Hats Dance Club and avidly participated in ballroom dancing.

Jack began life as number three of six siblings in Buffalo, NY on April 8, 1951. He was the son of James Kenney and Jane (Hartman) Kirch. The family moved to Auburn in 1961. He lived most of his adult life in Sennett and most recently in Marcellus with his life partner, Sue.

When his father died suddenly and tragically at age 46, at 20 years of age Jack assumed the role of "Dad" to his three younger sisters. Jack was a supreme role model and mentor to his sisters, and they adored him.

He pursued a variety of careers before finding the perfect fit as a sporting goods manufacturers sales representative, in which his gift of gab served him well. For 30 years he loved what he did, and had a goal of working until age 70, a goal which he accomplished.

A hallmark of Jack's character was his dedication to family and friends. He always willingly and enthusiastically lent a hand on whatever project needed to be done, expecting nothing in return. He made those projects fun for all.

Jack was predeceased by his parents and brother Jim in 2019. He is survived by Susan Kahler; her daughter Mindy Valenti of New York City; sisters: Peggy Kirch (Art Piccinati), AZ, Elizabeth "Betsy" del Sol, CA, Sally Kirch, AZ, Mary Ann Kirch (Peter Boutell), CA; nephew Aaron Kirch, AZ; niece Marisa (Jeremiah McGuire), AZ; grand-niece Tacy Lipovic, AZ; cousin and fellow adventurer and sports enthusiast Ann Hartman, VT; numerous cousins; and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

As Jack requested, there will be a party to Celebrate his Life on Sunday, November 7, 2021, 1:30–4:30 PM at the Springside Inn, 6141 W Lake Rd., Auburn, NY.

Everyone who knew Jack had a story about him, and he told innumerable stories himself. They were always entertaining, if not always entirely true; his motto was "Never let the truth get in the way of a good story". Please join us to celebrate Jack and share your stories.

We will all miss Jack deeply, but take comfort in knowing he has gone on yet another adventure.

If you would like to make a donation in Jack's name, please consider The Adirondack Mountain Club, specifically their Build Better Trails project. https://www.adk.org/better_trails/.


Published by The Citizen on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Springside Inn
6141 W Lake Rd, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sue and family, I am just seeing this. Jack was wonderful person and a true gentleman. The world is a better place because of Jack. With sincere sympathy, Julie
Julie Hackett Cliff
Work
April 8, 2022
We cannot attend the Springside celebration, but please know that you are in our prayers and we have honored him at the ADK. Jack was a good man. Always brought a smile to our faces.
Rich Newman
October 24, 2021
Jack was a wonderful man and his loss is felt by everyone who knew him, My deepest condolences to the family.
Thomas Woods
School
October 14, 2021
My Condolences to Jack's Family. I did not know him but I wish I had! In searching for someone else's obituary I saw his and it had me hooked from the first paragraph. Kudos to whomever wrote it. So very sorry for your loss.
Jan Halbach
Other
October 12, 2021
Sue, I am so sorry. Man, what a great guy. Jack had a higher level of happiness than other people and he spread that around relentlessly. I was always uplifted just radomly bumping into him somewhere. He did his shoping at Wegmans on Saturday mornings and always knew he would find Keith and me having breakfast so he would always veer his cart over to us and give us a hearty good morning. I'll always miss him.
David Del Favero
October 10, 2021
Sue, remembering Jack from our early days at AMH brings such a smile to my face. Fast forward to the times we meet while ballroom dancing! He was always entertaining and had such a spirit! Sending my sympathy to you and the family.
Jo Anne Charles
October 10, 2021
Sue, We are so sorry about your loss. I began my working life at AMH with Jack in the early 70"s. He was such a remarkable person. He made sure everyone was engaged in everthing he did. You could not sit on the sidelines when Jack was involved. There is nothing we can say to take the hurt away. Please know you are in our prayers!
Tom and Jeanne Eisenschmidt
October 10, 2021
So very sorry for the loss of your brother.
Mary Ann Ruta McCarthy
October 10, 2021
I'm shocked and really saddened to read this news. Jack was nothing but among the livliest, zestiest, most enthusiastic people I know. My heart goes out to you, Sue.
Kate stewart
Friend
October 10, 2021
Sue, so sorry to hear about Jack. I didn't know him very well but from what I did know of him he was a great guy. Anything I can do for you let me know.
Fred Alfreds
October 10, 2021
Dear Sue, our sincerest condolences on Jack's passing. you and he were certainly soul mates as I had not seen him happier than when he was with you and you with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your families at this time of celebration and mourning.
Greg Rigby
Friend
October 10, 2021
Sue sorry to hear about jack. He and his brother Jim were great guys full of fun and adventure
Joan Cofrancesco
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results