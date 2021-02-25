Menu
John "Jack" McLane
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
John "Jack" McLane

Aug. 7, 1943 - Feb. 20, 2021

AUBURN - John "Jack" McLane passed away peacefully at his home on February 20, 2021. Jack was born in Auburn on August 7, 1943 to William and Ruth (O'Connell) McLane.

He was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School, Class of 1961. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Niagara University, Magna Cum Laude, in 1965. He then obtained his Juris Doctor Degree from Columbia University Law School, Cum Laude, in 1968.

Jack began his professional career by serving as a confidential law clerk to the Hon. Edmund Port, United States District Judge, from 1968 to 1970. He joined in the private practice of law with his father-in-law Edward T. Boyle, brother-in-law Alex Lipski and the late Herb Anderson. In 1970. He practiced law in New York State since that time, proudly celebrating 50 years with the firm that became known as Boyle and Anderson P.C.

Jack was a member of the New York State Bar Association and the Cayuga County Bar Association. He was admitted to the U.S. District Court, Northern District of New York in 1969, U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals in 1970 and the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973. He was appointed and served as a United States Magistrate Judge, Northern District of New York, from 1971 to 1979. He was the Confidential Court Attorney to the Hon. Peter E. Corning of the Cayuga County Court from 1983 to 2006.

During his distinguished legal career Jack received various professional awards and recognitions from his peers including the United States Court Achievement Award, listing in Who's Who in American Law. He was annually chosen by his peers as one of the "Best Lawyers in America" from 2013 to 2021. He was also selected to serve on the Merit Selection Panel for the Selection and Appointment of United States Magistrate Judges for the U.S. District Court.

Jack loved Auburn and continually sought to serve his community. His past charitable and community involvement included but not limited to: Cayuga County Big Brother (Officer and Director), American Red Cross (Director), YMCA-WEIU (Officer, Director,Trustee), Cayuga Country United Fund (Director), Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board, member of Crime Control Planning Committee, Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center (Treasurer and Director), Past President and Director of the Cayuga Country Community College Foundation.

His current community involvement proudly included President and Director of the Columbian Foundation, Vice President, Director and Assistant Treasurer of the D.E. French Foundation, Secretary and Director of The Stanley W. Metcalf Foundation and a Trustee of the Fort Hill Cemetery Association.

Jack is survived by his wife of 52 years Kathy (Boyle) McLane. They met at a high school dance on April 9, 1961 and have been together ever since. In addition to his wife he is survived by his four children: Daniel McLane and his wife Heather of Sewickley, PA, Molly McLane and her husband Christopher Valli of Chatham, NJ, Douglas McLane and his wife Celia from Hingham, MA and Mary Claire Pineau and her husband Mark of Auburn, NY.

Jack delighted and enjoyed every moment in the company of his 12 grandchildren: Mackenzie, Connor and Colin McLane, Ronan and Finn Valli, Will, Catie, Henry and Tess McLane and Jack, Mary Alice and Anderson Pineau.

He is also survived by his sister Kathleen Cooney (Richard); sister–in-law and brother in law Mary Alice and Alex Lipski; nieces, nephews and cousins of the extended Boyle, McLane and O'Connell families.

His parents, in-laws and his brother Mark predeceased Jack.

Due to current COVID restrictions private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. Jack loved a good party, a great glass of wine, laughter and the companionship of his family and friends. A celebration of Jack's well-lived life will occur during the Summer of 2021. The world was a better place because Jack McLane was in it.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021 or The Fort Hill Cemetery Association, 19 Fort Street, Auburn, NY 13021.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence or memory for the family.


Published by The Citizen on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sisters and I heard of Jack´s passing and wanted to extend our sympathies and let you know what a good friend and counselor Jack was to our Dad, Norm. Jack always made time for Dad, no matter the time or the urgency of the matter. And, as Dad´s health declined, he had tremendous patience and compassion. My sisters and I depended on Jack´s files and his kindness for many years. Our prayers are with you.
Kathy Chadwick Lawton
March 16, 2021
I too attended school with Jack from Holy Family through Mount Carmel and feel fortunate to be considered his friend. We reconnected years later through my job at a local bank and had considerable interactions with his lawfirm. Jack truly made a difference in this world...always a friend and true gentleman. Thanks Jack, may you Rest In Peace.
Mary Ann Bunnell
March 2, 2021
John was a classmate of mine years ago, at Holy Family and Mount Carmel whom I considered a friend. We lost touch after that but I could always hear or read about his accomplishments. My sympathies to his wife and family.
Joyce Triola, FL
March 1, 2021
Jack was a true Gentleman. I knew him for many years. I use to see him often in passing during his work days and he always stopped to talk whether he was in a hurry or just causally going by. Jack was a good friend. I will miss him and his quick wit. R.I.P Jack til we meet again.
Tom Giltner
February 28, 2021
To the families of Jack McLane, We offer our deepest condolences. Sincerely, Bobbie and Greg Panek
Bobbie and Greg Panek
February 28, 2021
The entire Van Vlack & Walsh families offer deepest sympathy,Jack was a leader,accomplished attorney and friend. Jack will be missed
Fran[Walsh] & Chris Van Vlack
February 27, 2021
Jack was one of the nicest men I´ve ever met. He was great gentleman who will be missed by all. My condolences to all the family.
Lou alfieri
February 27, 2021
Kathy,deepest sympathies to you and your family. Jack led a wonderful and successful life and will be missed.
Anthony Gucciardi
February 27, 2021
I am sad to see that Jack has passed. Please accept my sincere sympathies during your time of loss. He was a wonderful man and I´m sure he will be missed dearly. MJ Mosley
Mary Jo Mosley
February 26, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear of Jack´s passing. We send our deepest sympathy to Kathy and family.
Steve and Nadine Snow
February 25, 2021
Kathy, Sincere sympathy to you and your beautiful family that is testimony to the love you and Jack shared for 52 years. Prayers you each have precious memories that make you smile amidst your grief. With love to you all.
John and Suzanne Klink
February 25, 2021
My deepest condolences to Kathy, MaryClaire, Daniel, Molly, Douglas, grandchildren and extended family. Jack will be missed. We honor his contribution to the community, and his commitment to causes that improve the lives of others. May his memory give you solace and strength.
Miguelina Cuevas-Post
February 25, 2021
My deepest condolences or your loss. I hope your many memories of good times eases some of your pain over time. I held Jack in the highest regards as a consummate professional and a true gentleman. His absence leaves a profound void in our Bar and Community. Jon Budelmann, Cayuga County District Attorney
Jon Budelmann
February 25, 2021
I am so very sad and sorry to see this. I got to know Jack a little through my Dad and after he passed he legal service was invaluable. He was so helpful and so nice. My sincere condolences to his family. He will be missed.
Beth Klein
February 25, 2021
