John J. Mikulec

Dec. 23, 1933 - June 17,2021

LEXINGTON, KY - Mr. John J. Mikulec, 87, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

Mr. Mikulec was born in Newfield, NY on December 23, 1933, the son of the late Charles F. and Pauline (Kubinec) Mikulec. He was a graduate of Newfield Central School and went on to earn his AAS Degree in Forestry at the Paul Smith's College in New York. John joined the US Army in 1956 and was discharged in 1958 with the rank of Sergeant. He worked for Potter-DeWitt Construction, and was a Civil Engineer for the NYSDOT until his retirement in 1994. John also was a licensed taxidermist for several years and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Patricia Rowe Mikulec; two daughters: Lisa A. Mulcahey (John), of Weedsport, NY, and Dr. Erin A. Mikulec, of Normal, IL; as well as several cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Vincent and Charles F. Mikulec, and several aunts and uncles.

A funeral service was held June 23, 2021, at the Bangs Funeral Home, 209 W. Green Street, Ithaca, NY, with burial in the Calvary Cemetery.

