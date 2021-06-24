Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John J. Mikulec
FUNERAL HOME
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY

John J. Mikulec

Dec. 23, 1933 - June 17,2021

LEXINGTON, KY - Mr. John J. Mikulec, 87, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

Mr. Mikulec was born in Newfield, NY on December 23, 1933, the son of the late Charles F. and Pauline (Kubinec) Mikulec. He was a graduate of Newfield Central School and went on to earn his AAS Degree in Forestry at the Paul Smith's College in New York. John joined the US Army in 1956 and was discharged in 1958 with the rank of Sergeant. He worked for Potter-DeWitt Construction, and was a Civil Engineer for the NYSDOT until his retirement in 1994. John also was a licensed taxidermist for several years and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Patricia Rowe Mikulec; two daughters: Lisa A. Mulcahey (John), of Weedsport, NY, and Dr. Erin A. Mikulec, of Normal, IL; as well as several cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Vincent and Charles F. Mikulec, and several aunts and uncles.

A funeral service was held June 23, 2021, at the Bangs Funeral Home, 209 W. Green Street, Ithaca, NY, with burial in the Calvary Cemetery.

Bangs Funeral Home, Ithaca NY, is in charge of the arrangements. www.bangsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St., Ithaca, NY
Jun
23
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St., Ithaca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Pat, I'm so sorry to hear that your husband past away. I'm thinking and praying for you and your daughters. It's been quite some time since our Emily Howland days but they are still fond memories working together. Take care.
Joan Troiani
Other
June 27, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
June 24, 2021
Pat, Lisa and Erin, So sorry to hear about your loss. The Lasagna's
The Lasagna's
June 24, 2021
Pat and family, I have been thinking of you since hearing of your loss. Have let the SCCS community know. Will be more in touch soon. Heartfelt prayers are with you all.
Betsy Donald
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results