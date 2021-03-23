Menu
John R. Morsch
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021

John R. Morsch

Sept. 12, 1924 - March 13, 2021

NINETY SIX, SC - John Ralph Morsch of Ninety Six, SC, a former resident of Weedsport, Cayuga, NY and Rotonda West, FL, died on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the age of 96. John was residing with his daughter, Mary Anne "Red" and son-in-law, Karl Miller.

John was born in Springwater, NY on September 12, 1924 to John and Anna Morsch. He graduated from Wayland High School in 1942 and enlisted in the Navy in 1943. John served as a Radioman on the Destroyer USS Greene and the Battleship USS Arkansas seeing action in North Africa, the Invasion of Normandy and the South Pacific.

Upon Honorable discharge from the Navy, John returned to New York where he graduated from Ithaca College with a Degree in Physical Education. While at Ithaca, John was on the cross country and track teams where he led the 1948 track team to an undefeated season. He married Mary Regina Hope in July of 1950 and they moved to Sherrill, NY where they both taught for one year. In 1951 he continued his teaching career at Weedsport Central School. John was a respected Physical Education teacher, coach, and athletic director for 30 years. During his tenure, he started the boys' track, cross country, and golf teams. His football teams were 39-13 including undefeated county championships in 1955 and 1959. John's basketball teams won five county championships and a sectional championship during his fourteen years as basketball coach. In his coaching career, his teams posted a 291-158 record for a 65% winning percentage. John was inducted into the Weedsport Central School Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.

After retiring, John and Mary moved to Englewood, FL. John was an active member of Saint Francis of Assisi Church, where he served as an usher at weekly Masses. John was also a member of the Rotonda Golf and Country Club, Knights of Columbus and the American Legion, Post 113, Rotonda West, FL.

John was an avid sports enthusiast. He enjoyed playing golf into his early 90's. He was a beloved fan of the Boston Celtics, Syracuse University Basketball and the New York Yankees. Throughout the years, John enjoyed many family "Gatherings" playing endless games of Pitch with his daughters and basketball with his grandchildren.

John was predeceased by his parents, John and Anna Morsch; his sisters: Dolores Mooney and Loretta McCarthy; his wife of thirty-nine years, Mary R. Morsch; and his second wife, Frances B. Morsch.

John is survived by his sister, Jane Paine; daughters: Margaret (Edwin) Saeger, Mary Anne (Karl) Miller, and Martha (Steven) Hart; grandchildren: Jennifer (Bernard) Killelea, John (Janet) Saeger, Michael (Tericka) Miller, Kyle Miller, Kevin Hart and Connor Hart; and great-grandchildren: Daniel and Joshua Killelea.

A memorial Mass will be held at Saint Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Grove City, FL on April 21, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander, Greenwood, SC 29646.



Published by The Citizen on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Memorial Mass
9:30a.m.
Saint Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
Grove City, FL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Four of us Chayka boys had the pleasure of knowing Coach Morsch at the Weedsport High School. He was a legend as a PE teacher, a football and basketball coach and as a person. He will be missed by all of Weedsport's students that knew or heard of him. From the Chayka family: "he was someone that we still think and talk about and will always remember". Sorry for your loss and our condolences. Coach Morsch was an awesome person!
Marty Chayka
April 4, 2021
my condolences to the family of coach Morsch always liked going to gym class with him he was always a fair man.
Alec J Wieczorek II
April 4, 2021
All our thoughts and prayers are with you and families. You lived in our house up stairs for a long time in Weedsport, before you moved to Hamilton street. So sorry for you losses.
Andrea{Sheldon} Ceratt
March 30, 2021
I had great respect for Mr. Morsch. What a great guy. He was a great role model for us.
Claire Chayka Fisher
March 29, 2021
Loved your Dad and all of You! So many great times spent together on Cayuga Lake! And the laughter was stupendous!! Thank you for the wonderful memories
Mary Muldoon Lusk
March 29, 2021
I was sad to hear that Mr. Morsch had passed away recently. It was my great pleasure and honor to play basketball for him in the late sixties at Weedsport High School. He was a great coach and I respected him a great deal.
Larry Chayka
March 27, 2021
To the Morsch Family, Your father was a leader and a true gentleman who I had the good fortune of having as my coach and teacher at WCS. I offer my sicere condolences at this time.
Dale Dolph
March 24, 2021
My condolences for the loss of John. My father served aboard the USS Arkansas with him.
Bill Darden
March 24, 2021
My former teacher, coach, and later a friend. Most importantly, your dad was a true gentlemen. My sympathy and condolences to all of you.
Richard Doan
March 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My Dad had so many fond memories of coach..respected by many!
Anne West Fedyshyn
March 24, 2021
Coach Morsch was a brilliant tactician as a basketball coach! He taught us how to play defense while other coaches focused on offense. That´s why we won so many championships. He was an amazing role model for us teenage boys! R.I.P. Coach!
Michael Labate
March 24, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
March 23, 2021
Coach was a mentor to me and one of the reasons I joined the Navy and also became a Radiomen. I enjoyed our talks and valued his opinion. RIP
Greg Swim
March 23, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of Mr. Morsch. My condolences. I have many fond memories of staying over at your house on Cayuga Lake.
Janet ( Hoskins ) Klimek
March 23, 2021
RIP My coach, teacher, friend, and coworker during the Summer at Weedsport. You have been such a role model for all of us students. Personally you always inspired me to do my best. My god let you rest in his holy arms and my heart felt condolences to his family.
Robert Blackman
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results