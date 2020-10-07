John Parvis Buckingham

LOCKE - John Parvis Buckingham, 69, aka "Buck" and "Oat," died peacefully at his home on Friday, October 2, 2020 following a lengthy illness.

He is pre-deceased by his parents, John Buckingham and Grace Deputy Buckingham, by his close friend Leah Snow, and by his siblings: Eugene Henley, Robert Buckingham, Steven Buckingham, and Denise Buckingham Graham. John leaves behind his beloved children: Dawn Buckingham, Josh Buckingham, and Dara Buckingham; granddaughters: Brooke Harris, Madison Buckingham, and Charlie Buckingham; grandsons: Cody Harris, Jacob Buckingham, and Tim Harris, Jr., and great-granddaughter Mia Rose Harris, as well as his long-time partner, Karla Alwes.

John also leaves behind eight cats and a big white dog. All animals and humans miss him terribly.

Following his time in the war on Vietnam, where he served as a small arms specialist, John's occupations included railroad work in Delaware, tree climbing services in New York, and truck driving in New York. Most recently John worked at the Ithaca Department of Transportation as janitor.

A celebration of John's life will be held at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Avenue, Groton on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Friends may call on Friday from Noon-1:00 PM, preceding the services. Face coverings and gathering limitations will be observed in accordance with current NYS guidelines.

Anyone who would like to give a donation in John's memory or in the memory of someone else, please give to the SPCA of your choice, or to the CNYSNAP, or to any other animal shelter of your choice. John always believed that the love of an animal and for an animal would inspire us to be the people we want to be.