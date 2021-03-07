Menu
John B. Shaffer Jr.
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Audioun Funeral Home
218 Main Street
Port Byron, NY

John D. Shaffer Jr.

Aug. 16, 1953 - Mar. 3, 2021

AUBURN - John B. Shaffer, Jr., 67, of Auburn, passed away quietly March 3, 2021.

John is preceded by his parents John, Sr. and Rose Shaffer. John is survived by his siblings: Jo Anne Helmer, Matthews, NC, Shirley (Ed) Hall, Auburn, Alan (Laurie) Shaffer, Throop, Larry ( Kim) Shaffer, Fulton, Cindy (Rick) Fitzgerald, Weedsport; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Port Byron Methodist Church.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron has charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation of CNY, 731 James Street, Syracuse, NY 13203.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Port Byron Methodist Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Audioun Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
