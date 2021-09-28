Menu
John R. Traver
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Weedsport High School
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive
Weedsport, NY

John R. Traver

May 3, 1931 - Sept. 25, 2021

BUSHNELL, FL/lFormerly WEEDSPORT - John R. Traver, 90, a United States Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and resident of Weedsport, NY passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Auburn, NY on May 3, 1931, he was the son of the late Donald and Marjorie (Wilson)Traver. He attended Weedsport High School and was previously the Service Manager at Kennedy Chevrolet for over 30 years.

John and his wife, Ellen, moved to Red Oaks RV Resort in Bushnell, FL upon retirement where he enjoyed working in the resort kitchen, traveling, riding his motorcycle and playing marbles with friends. John especially loved spending time with family and friends and sharing a laugh with everyone.

John is survived by his daughter, Teresa Traver; sons: William (Kathy) Traver, Terry (Trish) Traver and Patrick (Mary) Traver; brothers: Roy (Eileen) Traver and Earl (Sharon) Traver; grandchildren: Eric, Cassandra, Jesse, Alisha, Austin and Kara; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his very close friend, Bob Jorolemon. Along with his parents, John was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Ellen Traver in 2020 and his siblings, James Traver, Blanche Dickson and Donald K. Traver, Jr.

Calling hours for John will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A funeral service will be held prior to calling hours at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held privately for family in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Donations in John's name can be made to the Weedsport American Legion. Condolences for the family may be offered at whitechapelfh.com.



Published by The Citizen on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY
Oct
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY
White Chapel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
All of us here at Red Oaks are going to miss "Little John". He always had a ready laugh which he shared with everyone. May God bless his family.
Roger and Alicia Olson
Friend
September 29, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
September 28, 2021
What can I say that you haven't already heard? My thoughts are with you.
Darr Smith
September 28, 2021
My condolences to all of John and Ellen's families. John was a dear close friend and I worked with him in the kitchen at Red Oaks and had a lot of laughs as well as going to breakfast with John and Ellen. We loved them both dearly
Eleanore &Tom Wheeler
Friend
September 28, 2021
So sorry to hear this, John was one of my favorite cousins, always laughing and enjoying life with his family and friends. My heartfelt sympathy to the family and may he RIP.
Robert A Blackman
Family
September 28, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss Bill, Kathy, Terry, Teresa and family. I have known him for many years, I was a kid at Cross lake park. Every time i seen Mr. Traver he was always happy. I am sending prayers, love and hugs to you all. R.I.H Mr. Traver
Peggy Neider Cottrill
Friend
September 28, 2021
