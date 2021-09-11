John Foote

Aug. 25, 1950 – Aug. 27, 2021

SPRINGPORT - John Benjamin Foote, 71, died August 27, 2021 at his NY home under Hospice Care, Springport, NY.

A memorial service will be held on September 19, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Union Springs SDA Church, 31 USA Way, Union Springs, NY. Calling hours are September 18, 2021 2:00-5:00 p.m. in the church fireside room. Burial will be in the Foote Cemetery, Canton, NY on September 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. on Old Dekalb Road. The service can be seen on the YouTube channel Union Springs SDA Church. Website: USA Adventist.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to a scholarship in John's name to Union Springs Academy, PO Box 524, Union Springs, NY 13160 or www.unionspringsacademy.org

John was born August 25, 1950 in Canton, NY to William and Ethel (Boyd) Foote. He graduated from Union Springs Academy in 1968. In 1969 he earned a certificate in Building Construction from SUNY Canton. He received a BS degree in Physical Education in 1975 from Atlantic Union College in South Lancaster, MA. While attending AUC, he started to learn the broom business. In 1992 he had earned his CRLE (Certified Residence Life Educator) and renewed it in 2002.

He married Teri E. Dana on August 1971, on the 8th, they celebrated their 50th Anniversary. September 1973 their son Joseph was born. In 1976, after a year helping with the family farm, John and Teri moved to Newbury Park, CA where John assisted at the Academy Industry Broom Shop. July 1977, just 2 weeks after daughter Amy was born, the family returned to New York State to run Union Springs Academy Broom Shop, after 10 years the family moved again and took residence in Capman Hall when John became Dean of Boys. July 1997 another cross country move to College Place, WA, where John took the position of Assistance Dean of Men at Walla Walla College (University). He served as Associate and Head Dean until 2012, when he took leave because of health issues, cancer which was diagnosed in 2009.

John was a member of the Walla Walla University Church. Where he served as a deacon. He loved to serve and volunteered for many things, one of his favorites was Senior Survival, a class bonding experience in the mountains for Walla Walla Valley Academy with high school seniors. He drove bus for class trips, mission trips, sports trips, and other outings. He loved to help people. John enjoy coin collecting, hiking, camping, canoeing, playing sports, panning for gold, and working with wood, just to name a few. He was lifetime Yankee fan, and of course the Buffalo Bills.

John leaves his wife Teri of College Place; son Joseph of Syracuse, NY; daughter Amy Main (Max) of Union Springs, NY; his mother Ethel Foote; four brothers: Jim (Rhonda), Benny, Carl (Kerry-Jo) of Canton, NY , Daniel of Cleveland, NY; and sister Joan Fischer (Steve) of Canton NY; as well as his brothers-in-law: Eugene (Eleanor), Tim, Fred (Lorrie), George, Richard; and his mother-in-law Jeanette Andrews. He was proud to have numerous precious nieces and nephews and their children.

He was preceded in death by his father, William, brothers Henry and David, and his father-in-law, Eugene H. Dana.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.