Joseph Paul Bobinis

April 24, 1933 - March 26, 2022

Joseph Paul Bobinis, ("Dzaidzia" as he was lovingly known), 88, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 26, 2022.

Joseph was born to Joseph and Ann (Sarro) Bobinis on April 24, 1933. As a child, he stayed with his grandparents while his parents would be at work. He spoke Slovak at home and he learned English when he began school.

He played baseball from the age of nine and was semi-professional by the time he was thirteen, playing with former major league players. It was at this time that he was scouted by the Phillies.

In high school, Joseph guest-starred on a weekly radio show, and he did so well that they asked him to host, replacing Jack Whitaker. After high school, Joseph joined the Navy and served for four years. During his third year in the Navy, he met his first wife, Jayne, then they married and moved to Saratoga Springs where they started a family; Joey, and Annie. After his service in the military, Joseph went to Siena College on the GI

Bill, where he picked up baseball again. After graduating from Siena, he worked at Marcie State Hospital. From there, he went to work for the State when they had an opening in the State Insurance Fund, handling Workers comp cases. He stayed with the State Insurance Fund for twenty-six years and rose to the position of Senior Representative. Joseph handled compensation cases in Utica, Herkimer, and Watertown. He retired from the State Insurance Fund, where he remained known as the best in his field.

Even after his retirement Joseph was actively sought after by many companies to handle their compensation. He briefly came out of retirement to work for Remco Insurance Company.

In 1978 after the passing of his first wife, Jayne Joseph, he was introduced through his good friend Bernie Dec, Sr., to his second wife, Irene Standarski Mazzeo. In later years, he and his second wife, Irene, lived with her daughter, Cindy, helping her and her husband Ralph to raise their twin daughters. He cherished the twins and put great emphasis on their educational achievements, always encouraging them to work harder and to be better, and was grateful to attend both of their high school graduations. Joseph was always proud of their accomplishments and enjoyed frequent visits to Nazareth College to visit their dorms and to eat dinner in Rochester with them.

Joseph is survived by his children: Joseph (Pamela) Bobinis, Ann Bobinis, Cynthia (Ralph) Pierce; his grandchildren: Ivana and Krysha Pierce, Michael (Erika) Mazzeo, Jr., Brandy (Jody) Forde, Scott (Shauna) Mazzeo, Sarah Mazzeo; his eight great-grandchildren and several cousins from PA. He will be greatly missed by his three dogs: Daisy, Tiny and Cosmo.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Jayne (Rothe) Bobinis, his second wife Irene (Standarski-Mazzeo) Bobinis, son Michael Mazzeo and his daughter-in-law Valerie Mazzeo.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered at 11:00 a.m on Friday, April 1, 2022 at St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn, burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetary. Calling hours will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

Joseph's family extends their deepest gratitude to the doctors involved in Joseph's recent care, Kristy Ventura, N.P., Dr. Joseph Graney, and Dr. David Speck. Additional thanks are extended to Lori Speno, for your love and dedication to the family and for watching Joe's beloved dogs when they would all spend days in PA. Thank you also to Joe's daughter, Cindy, for being his best friend, for keeping him well entertained, constantly making him feel loved, and for taking care of him at all hours of the day. Last, but certainly not least, to Joe's son-in-law, Ralph Pierce for his commitment to his care, driving him to various appointments and picking up countless prescriptions, and for always going above and beyond for Joe.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.