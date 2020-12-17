Joseph "Jose" Edward Panek

July 18, 1951 - Dec. 13, 2020

WEEDSPORT - Joseph "Jose" Edward Panek, 69, of Weedsport, passed away unexpectedly on December 13, 2020. Born in Auburn on July 18, 1951, Mr. Panek was the son of the late Joseph Panek and Vivian Panek Randoph.

Joe was a graduate of Weedsport Central School in 1969 and proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

Joe is survived by his brothers: George Panek of Cicero, Robert (Pam) Randolph of Cato, Charles (Linda) Randolph of Elbridge, Scott (Suzanne) Randolph of Weedsport; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Along with his parents, Joe was predeceased by his step father, Robert Randolph, Sr. and his brother, John Panek.

At Joe's request, there will be no calling hours or service. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. Please leave condolences for the family at whitechapelfh.com