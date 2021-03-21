Joseph T. Vail

AUBURN - Joseph T. Vail, 88, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Born in Auburn, NY, to Joseph and Mary (Muldoon) Vail.

He graduated from Holy Family School and attended Rochester Institute of Technology, studying photography.

Joe traveled the world as a photographer for many publications, and his photographs were filled with beauty. He was also an avid musician, bringing joy to many through the harmonica, piano, ukulele, banjo, trumpet and his beloved accordion. He was also a practitioner of Judo, achieving the rank of black belt and winning many competitive awards.

Joe served proudly and honorably in the United States Marine Corps.

Joe leaves behind his wife Maureen Vail; his cherished children: Catherine Mary and Daniel Dumser and Brendan Vail; grandchildren: Charlie Rose, Declan and Una Grace Dumser; and adoring nieces and nephews: Patricia Vail Dellonte, Chris Hoey, Susan Vail Lynch, Mark Vail, Kate Dellonte, Mitchell Hoey, Brittany Lynch, Molly Lynch, and Carly, Adam, Henry and Penelope Hepburn. Joe was predeceased by his parents and his brothers John "Jack" Vail and Robert Vail.

We thank all those who loved Joe along the way, including his beloved friends at the Boyle Center, his friends and loving caregivers at Auburn Nursing Home and the wonderful SCAT Van team.

Joe will be back together for his adventures with Jack, and his best friend, Sophie, whose tail we are sure hasn't stopped wagging. He will be terribly missed for his kindness and love and for his endless caring thoughts and actions for others. Sing a tune and tap your feet with a happy memory of Joe, as his music will continue to play from the heavens above.

Should you wish to do a kind deed in memory of Joe, think of the SCAT Van, who make the world go round for so many.

Langham Funeral Home, LLC handled the funeral arrangements with the family.