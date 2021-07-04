Josephine Ann (Giacalone) Salva

Feb. 28, 1926 – June 19, 2021

OCALA, FL - Josephine Salva, 95 of Ocala, Florida, passed into eternal life to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday evening, June 19, 2021. She was born February 28, 1926 in Auburn NY to the late Louis and Anna Giacalone.

In addition to her parents, Josephine is predeceased by her sisters, Rose and Catherine Giacalone, her first husband, Francis Giannino and his daughter Marijean Giannino, and her sister-in-law Betty (Salva) Vivenzio.

Josephine was a very devout Catholic who let her faith guide her throughout her life. She would not leave the house without her prayer bag, which was always by her side.

Josephine leaves behind her stepchildren from her first marriage: Barbara Hunt, Frank Giannino, Nancy Forster, John Giannino; their spouses; and 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving her is her loving husband Carmen Salva; and his children, whom she loved as her own: Karen (Salva) Grawe, Joseph Salva, Carmen Anthony Salva, Michelle (Salva) Newton, Lisa (Salva) Love; their spouses; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; her only brother Joseph Giacalone, Auburn, NY; and her sisters-in-law: Grace Salva and Lee (Salva) Gaylo, Auburn, NY; and a very special cousin Maryanne Burnett.

Josephine was an employee of General Electric for many years. She loved making crafts and passing them out to the family and friends. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed baking all the Italian delights and cookies for any occasion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on July 7, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 SW State Rd. 200, Ocala, FL. Josephine's ashes will be entered into her final resting place closest to her Lord on the grounds at Queen of Peace Church. Memorial contributions can be made in Josephine's memory to Queen of Peace Church, 6455 SW State Rd. 200, Ocala, FL 34476.

Arrangements under the direction of Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, Timber Ridge Chapel, 11250 SW 93rd Ct. Rd., Ste. 300, Ocala, FL 34481.