Joyce A. (Defendorf) Hawley

May 29, 1936 - Jan. 7, 2022

MORAVIA - Joyce A. (Defendorf) Hawley, 85, of Moravia, passed away on January 7, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital, due to complications of COVID-19. She was born on May 29, 1936 and was a lifelong resident of Moravia. She was the daughter of Harold "Duffy" and Isabelle (Morris) Defendorf.

Joyce graduated from Moravia Central School in 1954. She worked at Modern Market in Moravia for more than 50 years. She also worked part time at Greene's Dry Cleaners. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Moravia and attended services until health issues prohibited it. Joyce loved working at Modern Market and enjoyed seeing all the people she had come to know. After retirement, she missed seeing and interacting with all her co-workers and customers.

Joyce was an avid fan of the Yankees and Syracuse Orange. She enjoyed reading Danielle Steel books and the Citizen's crossword puzzles. She loved being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She faithfully watched her favorite shows, Days of Our Lives and Bluebloods. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling and bowled for Modern Market's team. She was a member of the Moravia Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. In her later years, she enjoyed playing mahjong and scrolling Facebook on her iPad.

Joyce was a genuinely kind and good-hearted person. She was always humble and unassuming. If you knew Joyce, you'd know her gentle strength. She was a remarkable woman, and her absence will be deeply felt by everyone who knew and loved her.

Joyce is survived by her children: John (Cindy) Hawley of Verona, NY, Judi (Russ) Sampson of Locke, NY, Jeffrey (Julie) Hawley of Raleigh, NC, Jackie Hawley, Jodi (Bob) Sovocool of Moravia; a sister, Maryruth Shields of Moravia; a brother, Duffy (Lynne) Defendorf of Sunrise Beach,TX; sister-in-law Nancy (Cliff) Wayne Augst, of Cortland, NY; and brother-in-law Harold "Pete" Ward of Bremerton, WA. She has ten grandchildren: Dr. Ryan Hawley, Emily and Sara Sampson, Julianna Hawley-Gagnon, Joanna Satterley, Brittany and Brett Hawley-Coit, Amy, Bobby and Justin Sovocool; and eight great-grandchildren.

Joyce was predeceased by her loving husband of fifty six years Sherwood "Jack" Hawley, and her sister Louise Mead.

At Joyce's request and due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held at the family's convenience.

Contributions in Joyce's name can be made to Moravia Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, 38 Keeler Ave., Moravia, NY or Four Town First Aid Squad, 109 Main St., Moravia, NY.