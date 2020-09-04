Joyce Marr McGetrick

JORDAN - Joyce Marr McGetrick, 91 the wife of the late Philip McGetrick, of Jordan died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in her home. A native of Washburn, MA, Joyce was the daughter of the late Milton and Mary Marr. She was a tremendous cook and talented baker and was employed by the Colonial Inn, Cato. Joyce loved and cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family.

She is survived by one son Paul McGetrick and his wife Darlene of Cato; six grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce is predeceased by one son Thomas D. McGetrick, one brother Mickey Marr; and three sisters: Perk Corey, Lorene Churchill and Edna Graves.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Eire Drive, Weedsport, NY. Contributions may be made in memory of Joyce to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com