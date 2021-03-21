Joyce Onnolee (Taylor) Morris

Oct. 2, 1924 - Mar. 17,2021

AUBURN - Joyce Onnolee (Taylor) Morris, 96, died on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Lutheran Retirement Home. She was the daughter of Nelson Edward and Gladys Azalee (Chatelle) Taylor and was born October 2, 1924 in Auburn, NY.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Morris in 1990, her companion, Walter E. Strahl, in 1998, her father, Nelson Taylor, in 1980, her mother, Gladys C. Taylor, in 1985, and a daughter, Jill, in 1956,

She is survived by her other children: Susan (James) Ewing of Jamestown, and Gregory E. (Ellen) Morris of Memphis, TN.

Joyce attended East High in Auburn and worked summers at the Seymour Library and at a local radio station.

She received her BA in Business Administration from Allegheny College in Meadville, PA, where she met her future husband, Robert Morris. They were married in 1946 and moved to Jamestown in 1948. She received her MSLS (Master of Science in Library Sciences) in 1969 from Syracuse University and completed an independent study of libraries and library-learning centers in the United Kingdom through SUNY Fredonia.

Joyce was the director of the Jamestown Community College Library from 1971 to 1987, where she was known as the "velvet tiger". She received the JCC Faculty Award for Excellence in 1975 and 1987, and the SUNY Chancellors Award for Excellence in Librarianship in 1981. She was a member of several national and state organizations relating to librarianship and educational communications. She was also a member of the Point Chautauqua Historical Preservation Society.

After her retirement, and her husband's death, she spent many summers at Point Chautauqua with her companion, Walton Strahl, and was photo editor for the book, Frederick Law Olmstead's Point Chautauqua, by Edward C. Conkling.

Joyce loved tigers, listening to Frank Sinatra music, playing bridge, travelling, playing golf, eating out with friends, and spending time with her children, to whom she offered unconditional love and support her entire life.

Huge thanks from the family to Dr. Renzi and the entire staff of 2A at the Lutheran Retirement Home. Joyce received excellent care and was fond of all her care givers.

There will be no service observed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Memorials may be made to the JCC Library, the Falconer Public Library, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lind Funeral Home, 805 West 3rd. St., Jamestown, NY 14701.

Words of condolence may be made for Joyce's family at www.lindfuneralhome.com.