Judy Kay Furness

Dec. 21, 1941 - Sept. 27, 2021

AURORA - Judy Kay Furness passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 27, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Born in Buffalo, on December 21, 1941, Judy was an only child. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Sibyl (Bridges) Fitzsimmons.

Judy leaves behind a loving husband, Ken; three children: John, Julie (Pete), and Steven (Bobbi-Jo); two daughters-in-law: Anita Furness and Teresa Greene; five grandchildren: Larissa, Kenny, Adam, Michaela, and Alden; one great-grandchild, Alex; and her beloved great-grandpup, Winston. Judy was loved by a large extended family, including: Bob and Diane Furness, Julia and DeDe Bragg, Nancy and Ron Coyle, Ann Marie and David Gonyeau; several nieces and nephews; and her cousin V. Beth (Reverend Ronald) Durham.

Judy was a Kindergarten Teacher for the Southern Cayuga Central Schools for thirty-two years. She was an active member of the United Ministry of Aurora, Red Hat Society, Quilt Guild, and had worked/volunteered for many years at Hospice of the Finger Lakes.

Judy shared her passion for history, serving as the Town of Ledyard Historian for over 26 years. She was most captivated by the World War II era. Judy is known for her numerous presentations on one room schoolhouses and local history.

Judy's fascination with genealogy has helped many families to research and broaden the connections on their family trees.

Those who know Judy will remember her for her love of Coca-Cola, shopping, fashion sense, and her embodiment of the phrase "Fight Like a Girl".

The Furness Family invites you for a Celebration of Life in honor of Judy at the United Ministry of Aurora, 337 Main St. on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Services at 1:00 p.m. with light refreshments immediately following. Interment with immediate family to follow the gathering. In honor of Judy's vibrant zest for life we ask that you wear something bright and colorful. Masks Recommended.

Judy was loved by many and had a remarkable impact on the community around her. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a contribution to the Aurora Fire Department Ambulance Fund or the United Ministry of Aurora.

Condolences may be made brewfuneralhome.com.