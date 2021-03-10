Julia Czech Jaskow

Nov. 6, 1926 - Feb. 21, 2021

FAIR OAKS, CA - Julia was born in the village of Zahutyn, Poland, of Ukrainian ancestry. She was the middle of five children and the last surviving member of her family.

She lived a bucolic life until WWII, when the Nazi's invaded Poland and took young women from their homes and families, brought them to Germany to serve as maids and housekeepers. Fortunately after the war Julia was in West Germany where a German family took her in. In the early 1950's the German government wanted the displaced persons out of Germany, they could return to their home of origin or to a country of sponsorship. Her father told her that the Russians were occupying that area and life was difficult. He encouraged her to contact his sister in the United States. His sister sponsored Julia and that was how she came to Auburn, a city she always loved. This difficult adventure made Julia fluent in four languages. In 1991 she moved to California to be closer to her family.

Julia is survived by her daughter, Regina Dutilly; grandsons: Michael and Joseph (Misty) Dutilly; her nieces and nephews.

Julia was predeceased by her husband Stanley; son-in-law, Martin; her parents, Andre and Maria Czech; her siblings: brothers, Josef, Yanek, Antony and sister, Zofia.

Internment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery when circumstances permit.