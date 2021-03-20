Julie Ripley

AUBURN - Julie Ripley of Northbrook Apts, Auburn NY passed away on March 8, 2021 in the comfort of The Lord.

She spent her early years as a Home Health Aide assisting others until she needed assistance herself. She then moved into The Home for the Elderly and resided there for several years as she gained her independence back and able to move into her own apartment. A feat she was truly proud about.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, shopping and writing down information learned to further her quest in life. She will always be remembered for her determination and how she advocated for those with disabilities.

Julie leaves behind many acquaintances that were there for her during her difficult journey through life, but a journey that she took on and faced with conviction. Burial was in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn. Donations may be made to the local SPCA. To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.