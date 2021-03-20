Menu
Julie Ripley
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Julie Ripley

AUBURN - Julie Ripley of Northbrook Apts, Auburn NY passed away on March 8, 2021 in the comfort of The Lord.

She spent her early years as a Home Health Aide assisting others until she needed assistance herself. She then moved into The Home for the Elderly and resided there for several years as she gained her independence back and able to move into her own apartment. A feat she was truly proud about.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, shopping and writing down information learned to further her quest in life. She will always be remembered for her determination and how she advocated for those with disabilities.

Julie leaves behind many acquaintances that were there for her during her difficult journey through life, but a journey that she took on and faced with conviction. Burial was in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn. Donations may be made to the local SPCA. To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 20, 2021.
White Chapel Funeral Home
Rest In Peace Julie Ripley! I will always cherish the times of laughing with you and listening to you! I will miss the music you played at night it always helped me fall asleep Rest Peaceful Dear Friend!
Anthony DeLapp
March 31, 2021
RIP Julie, was always nice to see you at our reunions.
Jolyn Duff
March 21, 2021
