June F. (Horr) McDowell

PORT BYRON - June F. (Horr) McDowell, 92, of Port Byron, passed away early Tuesday morning. She was resting peacefully, at home with her family.

June graduated Port Byron High School and was primarily a homemaker and mom. She also worked part time at a fabric store and later at Welch Allyn Instruments.

She is survived by her husband Ralph; daughter Paulette Starita; daughter-in-law Gail; grandchildren: Matt (Rose), Leslie and Jordan; and sisters: Etta Mae Chamberlin and Norma Bidwell; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by sons Gary, Lester and Rory, brother LaVerne Horr.

June and Ralph spent almost 74 years of marriage together, enjoying family, travel, camping, birdwatching and nature.

Private memorial services will be held at the family's convenience. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Foundation of Central NY, 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088.

