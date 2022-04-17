Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
June F. McDowell
FUNERAL HOME
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

June F. (Horr) McDowell

PORT BYRON - June F. (Horr) McDowell, 92, of Port Byron, passed away early Tuesday morning. She was resting peacefully, at home with her family.

June graduated Port Byron High School and was primarily a homemaker and mom. She also worked part time at a fabric store and later at Welch Allyn Instruments.

She is survived by her husband Ralph; daughter Paulette Starita; daughter-in-law Gail; grandchildren: Matt (Rose), Leslie and Jordan; and sisters: Etta Mae Chamberlin and Norma Bidwell; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by sons Gary, Lester and Rory, brother LaVerne Horr.

June and Ralph spent almost 74 years of marriage together, enjoying family, travel, camping, birdwatching and nature.

Private memorial services will be held at the family's convenience. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Foundation of Central NY, 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence, light a candle or purchase a tree.


Published by The Citizen on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.