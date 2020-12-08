June L. (Dumont) Willis

UNIONS SPRINGS - June L. (Dumont) Willis, 87, of Union Springs, passed away peacefully, Thursday evening, December 3, 2020 in the comfort of her daughters home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Johnson City, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Smerek) Dumont and had been an area resident for most of her life.

June cherished her family and was most happy spending time with all of them. June enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether she was camping , gardening or simply walking the beach, she loved the simpler things in life, especially if it included her family. June also was an avid reader and animal lover . She will be sadly missed but her memory will be held close in the many hearts that she fortunate enough to touch.

She is survived by her five loving children: Jim (Kim) Willis, Cindi (Joe) Carbonaro, Jeff (Kris) Willis, Joe Willis, Cathy Willis; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister Marilyn Pado; son-in-law Vince Contrera; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband James Willis in 2017, a daughter Christy Contrera, two granddaughters Jennifer Willis and Nancy Wheeler Peters.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family this Friday in the Pettigrass Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions in her memory to the SPCA, York St., Auburn, NY 13021.