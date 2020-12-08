Menu
June L. Willis
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

June L. (Dumont) Willis

UNIONS SPRINGS - June L. (Dumont) Willis, 87, of Union Springs, passed away peacefully, Thursday evening, December 3, 2020 in the comfort of her daughters home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Johnson City, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Smerek) Dumont and had been an area resident for most of her life.

June cherished her family and was most happy spending time with all of them. June enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether she was camping , gardening or simply walking the beach, she loved the simpler things in life, especially if it included her family. June also was an avid reader and animal lover . She will be sadly missed but her memory will be held close in the many hearts that she fortunate enough to touch.

She is survived by her five loving children: Jim (Kim) Willis, Cindi (Joe) Carbonaro, Jeff (Kris) Willis, Joe Willis, Cathy Willis; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister Marilyn Pado; son-in-law Vince Contrera; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband James Willis in 2017, a daughter Christy Contrera, two granddaughters Jennifer Willis and Nancy Wheeler Peters.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family this Friday in the Pettigrass Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions in her memory to the SPCA, York St., Auburn, NY 13021.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 8, 2020.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 GENESEE ST, AUBURN, NY
Pettigrass Funeral Home
So sorry to hear of your loss our sympathies to everyone.
Michael & Rita Rogalski
December 10, 2020
Willis family sorry for loss
Mike & Mariah
December 9, 2020
Aunt June was such a kind and caring person. My thoughts will forever be of her beautiful smile, the twinkle in her eyes and they way she cared about my mom. What a warm and loving person and a blessing to the world.
Therese Baxter
December 9, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss
Sue and Jerry Dudek
December 9, 2020
So so sorry she was a champ !
Paul Marshall
December 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss. She had a long & happy life.
John & Mary Foster
December 8, 2020
To all the Willis family, my sincere condolences on the loss of your wonderful mother. Such a beautiful soul, June always made everyone feel like family when you were in her house. God bless
Pat Albright Heuser
December 8, 2020
Loved your mom ..always happy Thinking of you all ..prayers ,love and hugs ..so many memories
Tina Cherchio ( Signor)
December 8, 2020
