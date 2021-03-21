Menu
Justin David Grennell
1994 - 2021
BORN
1994
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Audioun Funeral Home
218 Main Street
Port Byron, NY

Justin David Grennell

Oct. 10, 1994 - Mar. 11, 2021

AUBURN - Justin David Grennell, 26, born October 10, 1994, passed away unexpectedly on March 11, 2021 while in Washington, DC serving as part of the security detail protecting the capital building and its representatives.

Justin graduated from Port Byron High School in 2012, a three sport star excelling in football having earned all-league honors. Justin was an avid weight lifter/body builder having participating in several meets and coming in first place twice.

Justin served proudly in the United States Army Reserves from 2014 to present, earning many awards along the way, with his most proud and cherished accomplishment earning his spurs as part of a most grueling program. Justin also was a corrections officer for the last several years working in Auburn, NY.

Justin was an animal lover who cherished his American Bully Bane with his whole heart.

Justin was predeceased by his beloved father David J. Grennell, his paternal grandfather and his maternal grandparents. Justin is survived by his fiance Kiaira Adair and her three children; his mother Julie Kelly; step father Michael Kelly; his brothers: Chad Grennell and Matthew Warren; sisters: Megan Grennell and Deanna Grennell; paternal grandparents Terry and Terry Blake; many aunts uncles and cousins.

Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Audioun Funeral Home LLC from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY. Services will be private for the family. Interment with Full Military Honors will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Throop at a time to be determined.



Published by The Citizen on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Audioun Funeral Home
218 Main Street, Port Byron, NY
Audioun Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m very sorry for your loss!
Rita Brumbaugh Stanley
March 24, 2021
Our hearts break for all of you at this time. We can't even imagine the pain and loss for any of you. Our prayers are for your comfort and piece. Patricia Polmanteer & Ron Rice..
Ronald Rice
March 24, 2021
The Jefferds Family
March 23, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with you all Thank you for your service
Timothy Ohara
March 22, 2021
Alpha Troop 2-101 CAV(RSTA)
March 22, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
March 21, 2021
SFC Smith and Theresa
March 21, 2021
