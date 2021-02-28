Kami Hawks

AUBURN - Kami Hawks, 39 of Auburn passed away Saturday February, 20, 2021.

She was predeceased by her daughter Makayla Andrews and mother Gina Hawks.

Kami is survived by her children: Shane Andrews, Nathan Andrews, Jonathan Besaw, Jaiden Duvall, and Navaeh Duvall; one sister; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home and will be held privately for the family.

In lieu of flowers if anyone would like to donate towards a head stone please contact Patrick or Jolene Fish for more information.

