Karen Jeannette Leach
ABOUT
Hannibal High School
FUNERAL HOME
Foster Funeral Home Inc
837 Cayuga Street
Hannibal, NY

Karen Jeannette Leach

HANNIBAL - Karen Jeannette Leach, 76, went home to glory on Monday September 27, 2021, surrounded by family. Mrs. Leach was a native of Hannibal, NY and is the daughter of the late W. Robert and Bessie (Marshall) Matson and graduated from Hannibal High School.

She worked at the Citizen Newspaper for over 25 years until moving to Virginia and last worked at Morningside before retiring. Karen was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed traveling, tea parties, camping in Fair Haven, flying kites and playing cards. She enjoyed volunteering at Mary Immaculate Hospital, as well as St. Francis Nursing Home.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Glenn Leach,Sr., brother, William R. Matson, Jr. and sister-in-law, Carolyn M. Dennis.

Karen is survived by her daughters: Mary Beth Hart, Susan (Joey) Agee and Sharon (Kevin) Raha; and a son, Donald (Leisha) Glenn Leach, Jr.; eight grandchildren: Brian (Lacy) Hart, Steven Hart, Sarah Hart, Cuyler Leach, Eric (Cassie) Leach, Elizabeth (John) Sepanski, Andrew Raha and Allison Raha; five great-grandchildren: Haisley, Vincent, Grayson, Kalynn, and Skyler; sisters: Judie Lyons and Diane Muldoon; sister-in-law, Brenda Matson; and brother-in-law, Edward Dennis; as well as other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 8, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will take place following the service in Oswego Rural Cemetery, 242 Cemetery Road, Oswego.


Published by The Citizen on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Foster Funeral Home Inc
837 Cayuga Street P.O. Box 440, Hannibal, NY
Oct
8
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Foster Funeral Home
837 Cayuga St., Hannibal, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Foster Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Karen is one of those people I never forgot. As the marketing director at the mall in the 80s, I had the privilege of working very closely with her. She was truly a friend. It was never the same after she left and I have never met anyone quite like her . What a Lady.
Gina Van Horn Speno
October 9, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of the passing of my former co-worker and good friend from the newspaper. We enjoyed working together and became good friends sharing laughs over lunch with happy conversations...even a NYC trip together plus my wedding. Karen was a good friend. Until til we meet again in Heaven , prayers to you and your Family. - Mike & Karen Sheftic-Burns
Karen Sheftic-Burns
October 8, 2021
Karen and I worked together on our advertising for Bob Ellis Roofing. We had many nice lunches together discussing work and family . We even had a couple of day trips together outside of work. I considered her a friend and am so sorry to hear of her passing. Please accept my heartfelt sympathy. Sincerely, Beverly Ellis
Beverly and Bob Ellis
Work
October 8, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.Karen was our advertising lady many years ago when we owned The Bread and Butter Shop in Auburn, she was a very nice lady.
John Waldbillig
Work
October 5, 2021
Mary Beth and family,I'm so sorry for your loss.
Ginger
October 5, 2021
What a blessing to see what a legacy Karen has left behind in her family! And to see all the ways she served others throughout her life, clearly she reflected the heart of God! May God bless and keep your family in peace as you process her loss.
Traci Ashworth
October 1, 2021
I am so sorry for your lost. I am also glad I got to spend some time with her. I thought she had a nice sense of humor that day at the pool.very lovely lady.God bless the family.
JoAnn tripp
September 30, 2021
