Karen Jeannette Leach

HANNIBAL - Karen Jeannette Leach, 76, went home to glory on Monday September 27, 2021, surrounded by family. Mrs. Leach was a native of Hannibal, NY and is the daughter of the late W. Robert and Bessie (Marshall) Matson and graduated from Hannibal High School.

She worked at the Citizen Newspaper for over 25 years until moving to Virginia and last worked at Morningside before retiring. Karen was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed traveling, tea parties, camping in Fair Haven, flying kites and playing cards. She enjoyed volunteering at Mary Immaculate Hospital, as well as St. Francis Nursing Home.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Glenn Leach,Sr., brother, William R. Matson, Jr. and sister-in-law, Carolyn M. Dennis.

Karen is survived by her daughters: Mary Beth Hart, Susan (Joey) Agee and Sharon (Kevin) Raha; and a son, Donald (Leisha) Glenn Leach, Jr.; eight grandchildren: Brian (Lacy) Hart, Steven Hart, Sarah Hart, Cuyler Leach, Eric (Cassie) Leach, Elizabeth (John) Sepanski, Andrew Raha and Allison Raha; five great-grandchildren: Haisley, Vincent, Grayson, Kalynn, and Skyler; sisters: Judie Lyons and Diane Muldoon; sister-in-law, Brenda Matson; and brother-in-law, Edward Dennis; as well as other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 8, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will take place following the service in Oswego Rural Cemetery, 242 Cemetery Road, Oswego.