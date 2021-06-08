Karen L. Slywka

Aug. 6, 1954 - June 4, 2021

AUBURN - Karen L. Slywka, 66, of Auburn passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, on June 4, 2021. A lifelong resident of Auburn, Karen was born on August 6, 1954 to the late Frank and Pauline Keim Nedza.

She was an LPN and worked at various nursing homes in the area, including Mercy Rehab and Cayuga County Nursing Home. Caring for people came natural to Karen, whether it was her family, friends or patients. She enjoyed nature, being outdoors, crocheting and scrapbooking. Karen even organized "Casowasco scrapbooking weekends" for her and her friends. She was a Auburn Doubledays season ticket holder for 33 years, hardly ever missing a game. Her smile and laughter will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Karen is survived by her husband of 43 years, Peter Slywka; her daughter, Emily (Mark); her grandson, Lucus; her sisters: Joanne (Michael) Ferro and Marilyn (Tim) Chisler; many nieces and nephews; and Dylan White, who she loved like another grandson.

Along with her parents, Karen was predeceased by her mother and father-in-law, Jean and Noofer Slywka.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home, with interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Donations in Karen's name may be made to a charity of one's choice. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.