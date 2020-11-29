Katherine "Kay" Schafer

Dec. 17, 1925 - Nov. 26, 2020

AUBURN - Katherine "Kay" Schafer, 94, the wife of the late Charles Schafer, Jr. and formally of Scammell Avenue, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at The Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Auburn December 17, 1925 to the late John and Anna Matayak Faynor.

Kay was a graduate of Central High School. For many years, she owned and operated Schafer's Florist prior to becoming a Licensed Real Estate broker for Leo Stack Realty. Kay was Past President of the Cayuga County Realtors Association, was a talented, self-taught artist and enjoyed dancing and teaching line dancing. In addition to her accomplishments, her greatest gift was the love and support that she gave to her husband, children, grand and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving children; daughter Catherine "Katie" Donovan and her husband Thomas of Auburn; three sons: Charles Schafer III and his wife Sharon of Auburn, Mark Schafer and his wife Lori of Union Springs and Scott Schafer and his wife Ann of Auburn; brother Robert Faynor; grandchildren: Mark Schafer, Jr., Christy Robinson Curran, Casey Schafer and Kevin Donovan; and several loving great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kay was predeceased by three sisters: Olga Bjelko, Anne Sluty and Mildred Darrow; and one brother John Faynor.

Funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com/