Katherine Wills Albanese

AUBURN - Katherine Wills Albanese of, Auburn, NY 13021 passed away on October 9, 2020. Mrs. Albanese was the wife of Nicholas Albanese, predeceased in 1992 and the daughter of the late Joseph Andrew Wills and Ethel Lee Stroud. Her daughter, Toni Ann Harding Wandpflug, predeceased her in January 2019.

She is survived by son, Joseph Albanese, wife, Jodi, grandson, Samuel of Anaheim, CA. Son, Jeffery Albanese, wife, Lorie; loving granddaughter, Tina, husband, Mark Prewitt, great-grandson, Hunter of Boulder City, NV and great-grandchildren: Damien, Gabriel, Alexandria and Alex Leser. Grandson, Charles Harding III, great-grandson, Charles Joseph, grandson, Nicholas Harding and granddaughter, Megan Iauco. Daughter, Nikki Lee Neilon of IN, grandson, Matthew Nielon, great-grandaughter, Hailey Marie Nielon.

Kay was employed at Welch Allyn, Skaneateles, NY for eight years and she was personal secretary and lifelong friend of Jacqueline Frost. She served as the Town Clerk for 10 years in the Town of Niles, Cayuga County. Katherine owned and operated the Bobbie's Specialty Shop in the Westvale Plaza for 10 years, Syracuse, NY.

Mrs. Albanese was a member of St. Ann's Church, Owasco, NY where she served as a Lecture and Eucharist minister, past member of the Parish Council, secretary for the Altar Rosary Society, secretary for the Cayuga County Town Clerks Association and past president. She was a member of the Col. Bigelow Chapter, DAR as Vice Regent in Skaneateles, NY.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com. Private memorial services will be held at St. Ann's Church, Owasco, NY on October 29th. Burial at Assumption Cemetery, Syracuse, NY. Please join family for Celebration of Life at American Legion, 4572 Jordan Road Skaneateles at 4:30PM. Donations may be sent in memory to New Hope Volunteer Fire Department, 5947 New Hope Rd, Moravia, NY 13118