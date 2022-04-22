Kathleen A. Lorenzo

Nov. 16, 1945 - April 20, 2022

AUBURN - Kathleen A. Lorenzo, 76, of Auburn passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Matthew House in Auburn. Mrs. Lorenzo was born in Rochester, NY on November 16, 1945, to the late Bernard and Ann (Sheremeta) Streb.

Kathleen was a dedicated Registered Nurse. She was employed at Highland Hospital and Strong Hospital in Rochester, as a labor and delivery nurse. She had many other nursing jobs over the years. She loved babies, especially caring for premature babies.

Kathy had a strong faith in God. Her home was a welcoming place and always full of family, friends, love, and laughter. Many people were blessed by her practical and spiritual advice, and their spirits lifted by her sense of humor.

Kathleen is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, George Lorenzo; her children: Marc Lorenzo, Matthew (Colleen) Lorenzo, Melissa (Chris) Jones and Christina (Mark) Warren; her grandchildren: Katie (Jim), Carolyn, Jeffrey, Bethany, Isabella, William, James, Evelyn, and Josiah (Kaitlynn); her great-grandchildren: Jaxson, Easton and Emerson; her sister Margaret (Dave) Schenk. In addition to her parents Kathleen was predeceased by her brother John Streb.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 2:00–5:00 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn, NY. A memorial service will be held Monday, April 25, 2022 at Lakes Church, 138 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Matthew House,43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021. To offer condolences to the family please visit whitechapelfh.com.