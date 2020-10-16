Kathleen Marie "Dutch" Elser

KING FERRY - Kathleen Marie "Dutch" Elser of King Ferry, NY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Kathy enjoyed the great outdoors and had a love for farm animals especially horses, goats and chickens. She was a master seamstress who loved spending time with her family. One of her great pleasures was doing arts, crafts, and other projects with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Albert C. Elser of Genoa, NY and two sons: Steven (Amy) Elser of King Ferry, NY and Mark Elser of Genoa, NY. Siblings: Raymond Boles Jr. "Stub" of King Ferry, NY, Walter Boles of Freeville, NY, Elizabeth "Sissy" (Newell) Fenner of Lansing, NY, Clarence "Jim" (Carol) Boles of Lansing, NY and Mary Boles of Lansing, NY. Grandchildren: Alanda Elser, Dalton Elser and Lucy Elser. Many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was predeceased by her parents, Raymond Boles Sr. and Rose Beyeler-Sutphin and brother, J. Wilbur "Willie" Boles.

There will be private services at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com

Please make a donation in memory of Kathy to a charity of your choice.