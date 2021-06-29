Kathleen E. O'Reilly

CATO - Kathleen E. O'Reilly, 63, of Cato, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was born in Stonybrook, NY, daughter of the late Martin O'Reilly, and Catherine (Brogan) O'Reilly. She loved sitting out in the sunshine, her family, and her animals.

She is predeceased by a brother, Michael O'Reilly.

Survived by longtime companion, Lynn Hunter of Cato; sons: David (Kandi) Nichols of Hannibal, Brian (Callie) Nichols of Charlottesville, VA, Mike (Maggie) Nichols of Lynchburg, VA, Matt (Kaylin) Nichols of Lynchburg, VA; daughter, Tracy (Scott) Richards of Mexico; brother, Martin O'Reilly; sisters: Maureen O'Reilly, and Jannie Dunkin; stepchildren: Jeff (Erica) Hunter of Cato and Marie Hunter of Cato; seven grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will take place at the Cato Union Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. www.catoredcreek.com.